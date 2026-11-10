Samuel Montembeault and Mike Matheson at practice with the rest of the team

This morning, the Canadiens practiced in Montreal in preparation for their game against the Wild.

The first thing reported was that Mike Matheson and Samuel Montembeault were both able to practice with the regular group.

This is good news for their recovery process. It means they're making progress.

Mike Matheson joined his teammates for the morning practice after working out on his own earlier this morning. The same goes for Samuel Montembeault, who is participating in rotational drills with Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes. @RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 10, 2026

It's difficult, at this point, to speculate on a potential return-to-play date for the two Quebecers. We'll have to wait and see what the Canadiens announce… eventually.

But it's good to see the guys able to skate with the rest of the team.

It's worth noting, however, that Ivan Demidov—who, according to the Canadiens, has obviously not experienced any setbacks in his recovery—was not on the ice with his teammates.

When will he rejoin the group? Who knows.

Details to follow…