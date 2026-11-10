Samuel Montembeault and Mike Matheson at practice with the rest of the team

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Samuel Montembeault and Mike Matheson at practice with the rest of the team
Credit: YouTube

This morning, the Canadiens practiced in Montreal in preparation for their game against the Wild.

The first thing reported was that Mike Matheson and Samuel Montembeault were both able to practice with the regular group.

This is good news for their recovery process. It means they're making progress.

It's difficult, at this point, to speculate on a potential return-to-play date for the two Quebecers. We'll have to wait and see what the Canadiens announce… eventually.

But it's good to see the guys able to skate with the rest of the team.

It's worth noting, however, that Ivan Demidov—who, according to the Canadiens, has obviously not experienced any setbacks in his recovery—was not on the ice with his teammates.

When will he rejoin the group? Who knows.

Details to follow…

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