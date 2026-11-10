Grey Cup: An Alouettes player secures Montreal’s victory

A year ago, the Montreal Alouettes left the field in Winnipeg with a bitter taste in their mouths: they had come within a single victory of their ultimate goal.

Now they're back in the final, and star receiver Tyler Snead has no doubt about the outcome of the game.

After the victory in the Eastern Conference Championship, Snead was asked what would be different this year. He didn't hesitate for a second.

He didn't hide behind an “we hope” or a “one game at a time.” The American wide receiver made a firm promise.

A Shared Confidence

Snead isn't the only one displaying such confidence. Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was a bit more cautious, but his message was the same.

“I know it, and you know it, no matter what anyone else says. I'm going to believe in this team until the very end. My faith has never wavered. Now, there's one game left to win,” he said.

Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, who recorded five tackles in the Eastern Final, was just as direct: “I'm proud of our team. Today, we were the better team. You know what's coming—don't ask me. The Grey Cup. See you in Calgary.”

In Pursuit of a Ninth Grey Cup

This trip to Calgary represents more than just another shot at the championship. For the past two years, the locker room has rallied around the slogan “Grind for nine,” a reference to the quest for a ninth Grey Cup in the franchise's history.

Last year's loss has become a source of motivation. “All of us who were on the field last year in Winnipeg promised each other we'd give it our all to get back to the big game and win it. Today, we're reaping the rewards of our hard work,” said one player.

All that's left is one more win to fulfill that promise. According to Tyler Snead, there's no room for doubt.

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