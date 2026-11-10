Connor Hellebuyck and His Pointless Press Conference

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Connor Hellebuyck and His Pointless Press Conference
Credit: Sportsnet

Connor Hellebuyck just spoke to the Winnipeg media for the first time in months.

If you thought the player—who won't be playing tonight—was going to give clear answers to the questions everyone is asking… the weather must be nice where you live.

What happened?

He repeated, several times, that his family is important and that he doesn't want to say what happened. All he said was that certain actions that crossed the line led his family to want to leave Winnipeg.

That's basically all he said that was “concrete” on the subject. As for the rest, it was pointless.

He may keep repeating that he wants to maintain a good relationship with the people of Winnipeg, but we can all agree that he hasn't done much for the people who were originally on his side.

Because he said he didn't want to lump everyone together and that the majority of fans in Winnipeg are incredible.

If he went through things that made his family feel uncomfortable, that's understandable. But the problem is that the goaltender isn't offering any concrete explanation to help us understand.

It doesn't help that he asked to be traded after raising concerns about the team's future on the ice… and that he did so at the same time as other American players.

If he wanted to keep his relationship with the Jets intact, he needed to provide more. Without specifically stating what happened to protect his family (who wouldn't have followed him to Winnipeg if he'd stayed), he needed to stop speaking in metaphors.

The crowd will clearly be against him tonight, and his press conference did nothing to help him steer the fans in the right direction.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the subject.

– Already 100 games.

– Good news.

– Stay tuned.

– Nice story.

– He wants to play.

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