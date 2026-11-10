BREAKING NEWS: Matvei Michkov would like a fresh start (somewhere other than Philadelphia)
Wow. WOW!
According to Kevin Weekes, Matvei Michkov is unhappy with his situation in Philadelphia. The Flyers are having a disastrous season, and things aren't looking good within the organization either.
The result? The young player would like a fresh start, Weekes reports.
**Breaking News** 🚨 📰
According to multiple league sources, given the Flyers' unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a fresh start elsewhere. He's in the final year of his contract and is a prime trade candidate moving forward. #HockeyX https://t.co/4mYzKiN42G
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 10, 2026
More details to come…