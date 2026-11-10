BREAKING NEWS: Matvei Michkov would like a fresh start (somewhere other than Philadelphia)

Wow. WOW!

According to Kevin Weekes, Matvei Michkov is unhappy with his situation in Philadelphia. The Flyers are having a disastrous season, and things aren't looking good within the organization either.

The result? The young player would like a fresh start, Weekes reports.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰 According to multiple league sources, given the Flyers' unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a fresh start elsewhere. He's in the final year of his contract and is a prime trade candidate moving forward. #HockeyX https://t.co/4mYzKiN42G — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 10, 2026

More details to come…