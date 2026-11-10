BREAKING NEWS: Matvei Michkov would like a fresh start (somewhere other than Philadelphia)

Marc-Olivier Cook
BREAKING NEWS: Matvei Michkov would like a fresh start (somewhere other than Philadelphia)
Credit: Getty Images

Wow. WOW!

According to Kevin Weekes, Matvei Michkov is unhappy with his situation in Philadelphia. The Flyers are having a disastrous season, and things aren't looking good within the organization either.

The result? The young player would like a fresh start, Weekes reports.

More details to come…

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