Brandon Lowe on the Blue Jays’ radar

The Blue Jays need to improve for next season. Everyone in the baseball world knows it.

So, who should they target?

According to reports by Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith on the Sportsnet website, the Toronto club has shown interest in Brandon Lowe.

That's what was reported coming out of the GM Meetings.

As the Toronto Blue Jays seek to bolster an offense that ranked last in MLB in runs scored, they've shown interest in Brandon Lowe. @ShiDavidi and @bnicholsonsmith check in from the GM Meetings with that and more. https://t.co/6EMvnrsgEd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2026

The Blue Jays didn't score enough runs in 2026, and Lowe—who spent the 2026 season in Pittsburgh—was outstanding.

Notably, he hit 35 home runs in his first season with the Pirates.

Ideally, the Blue Jays would look to bolster their outfield. That said, the middle of the infield also needs help.

Will Ernie Clement get the nod? If Lowe were to sign with the team (it's really too early to tell at this point), the answer is yes.

Is Ernie Clement the #BlueJays' starting 2B in 2027? Perhaps that's too narrow a question. Story on their search for offensive upgrades, including a look at Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s potential fit: https://t.co/IJkCjpAP4d — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 9, 2026

We know the Blue Jays have left the door open to the possibility that the 2025 playoff hero might not have a full-time role in 2027. He could be on the bench.

Lowe is therefore a possibility.

That said, as Keegan Matheson (MLB.com) noted in an article, we shouldn't underestimate just how much Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s bat, speed, and defense could help.

I don't know if the former Marlins and Yankees player would want to sign with Toronto, or how much the team wants him given his attitude. But on paper, he would fill a need.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.