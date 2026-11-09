Trea Turner is reportedly available on the trade market

Credit: Phillies Trea Turner raises his fist during a curtain call after hitting a sixth inning three run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Since their World Series loss to the Houston Astros in the fall of 2022, each passing season has been worse than the last for the Philadelphia Phillies. Sure, on paper, the Phillies are a good baseball team. During the regular season, they hold their own and are always among the favorites to win their division.

However, as mentioned above, they've been on a steady downward trend ever since they came within two wins of becoming world champions four years ago.

Loss in the Championship Series in 2023.

Defeated in the Division Series in 2024 and 2025.

Lost in the Wild Card Series in 2026.

Clearly, something isn't working in Eastern Pennsylvania. The status quo cannot be the solution for 2027. Dave Dombrowski, the club's top executive, will undoubtedly want to shake things up, and rumor has it that the excellent Trea Turner could be available to the other 29 teams in the Manfred League.

The #Phillies “badly want to shake things up” and are making INF Trea Turner and OF Brandon Marsh available in trade talks, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/2sapVSmDJU — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 9, 2026

The Weight of the Contract

Okay, Turner is an excellent player, and he'll certainly attract interest from several teams—if it turns out to be true that he's currently on the market. However, his hefty 11-year, $300 million contract, signed on December 8, 20022, will make him a difficult player to trade. After all, he'll still be the venerable age of 40 in the eleventh and final year of his contract. Contracts like this never seem to age well.

Be that as it may, he's providing good baseball for Philadelphia fans, despite his difficult 2026 season—particularly on defense. But do those same fans have a player of the same caliber on their roster as they did when Turner played for the Nationals or the Dodgers? To ask the question is to answer it! Let's also remember that he wasn't a member of the Phillies during their 2022 successes…

Like it or not, Turner will be 34 next season—which isn't exactly young for an athlete. And things aren't going to get any better; that's just the way life is.

It remains to be seen how his teammates will take the news. It's an open secret that Bryce Harper lobbied hard and helped facilitate Turner's signing with management. Will he be upset if his friend leaves for pastures new? Stay tuned.

Speaking of Harper, neither he nor Kyle Schwarber are reportedly on the market, unlike Turner and outfielder Brandon Marsh. Team executives therefore continue to believe that the team's success depends on them, even though, according to Dombrowski, No. 3 is no longer an elite MLB player!

Ultimately, the odds are certainly better that Trea Turner will start the next season wearing a Phillies cap than one from another team. As for Marsh, the odds are more realistic given his younger age. Will Turner finish his contract in Philadelphia? That's the question!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.