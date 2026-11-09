Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart are the Rookies of the Year

Major League Baseball announced the winners of the Rookie of the Year awards in both leagues tonight.

In the American League, the favorite was Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers.

In the end, the young Tigers player clinched the coveted award with 28 of the 30 first-place votes.

The other two first-place votes went to Parker Messick, the starting pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, who is also a Cy Young Award finalist.

McGonigle received 28 of 30 first-place votes. Okamoto finished 7th in AL ROY voting despite hitting 33 homers https://t.co/N3c23mlmne pic.twitter.com/IFPgFGUoNF — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 10, 2026

Payton Tolle rounded out the top three finalists. Behind him was Munetaka Murakami, who could have been a finalist had he played the entire season.

Kazuma Okamoto of the Blue Jays finished seventh.

The Tigers, who brought McGonigle up to the majors on Opening Day (and waited before offering him a contract extension), receive a draft pick.

The purpose of such a pick? To ensure that teams give top prospects a chance starting on the first day of the season.

But the Tigers aren't the only ones to have received a pick.

The Reds, thanks to Sal Stewart's National League Rookie of the Year award, also received a compensatory draft pick tonight.

Sal Stewart gets 20 first-place votes, but also didn't crack the top 3 on 4 other ballots. https://t.co/enwJ20CXJc pic.twitter.com/iHCAElEBgw — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 10, 2026

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman beat out Carson Benge and JJ Wetherholt of the Mets and Cardinals.

And, of course, that doesn't sit well with New Yorkers, who are crying foul.

Sure, if you take away the Reds player's 47 extra RBIs (112 vs. 65)—who also hit 32 home runs this season—Benge stands a chance. #GoodFaith

We're referring to this table of handpicked stats, which was published on X. If you just pick certain stats, of course the story can change.

Here's how Carson Benge and Sal Stewart stacked up in some of the analytical statistics this season pic.twitter.com/c8FyidNpfv — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

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