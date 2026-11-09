Jordan Davis is involved in a major trade

A First-Round Pick for a Defensive Mainstay

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a major move on the eve of the NFL trade deadline. The team traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029, as reported by theScore.

The trade comes as a surprise. Davis had signed a three-year contract extension in March worth 78 million U.S. dollars, including 65 million guaranteed, and is under contract with the team through the end of the 2029 season. He was also one of the Eagles' captains.

The 26-year-old has played in all nine of his team's games this season, recording 31 tackles, three hits on the quarterback, and one and a half sacks. A first-round pick in 2022, he has established himself as one of the NFL's best run-stopping linebackers and played a key role in Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory in 2024.

His best season came in 2025. According to PFF, he ranked second among defensive linemen in solo tackles, in addition to racking up nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage and four and a half sacks.

The Eagles Are Looking to the Future

This season, Davis was primarily used on the first two defensive series. He ranked third on the team in playing time at his position, behind Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, this trade will also allow the Eagles to keep Ojomo, whom they would not have been able to afford to retain had they kept Davis.

This is the first first-round pick the Eagles have traded since Carson Wentz, following the 2020 season. The context partly explains this decision: with a 2-7 record, Philadelphia has just lost seven straight games—a first since 2012. The team now holds several first-round picks in the next two drafts, after acquiring a 2028 pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for A.J. Brown in June.

In Jacksonville, however, it's all about “winning at all costs.” This is the Jaguars' third trade on Monday, following the acquisitions of star safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

The Jaguars needed reinforcements on the inside of their defensive line after losing DaVon Hamilton for the rest of the season due to a quadriceps injury. With a 6-2 record, they lead the AFC South by three games over the Houston Texans, and their defense is already among the most effective in the league.

If the Jaguars have a long run in the playoffs, the first-round pick traded to the Eagles could end up being one of the last picks in the round—a price Jacksonville seems willing to pay to make a run at the Super Bowl.

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