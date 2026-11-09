Jarren Duran: Rumors Are Intensifying

Jarren Duran's name has been floating around in trade rumors for quite some time, and this offseason is no exception. The difference is that this is likely the moment when the outfielder will be moving on.

In fact, the buzz surrounding the 30-year-old is intensifying, and just this morning (Monday), Bob Nithengale of USA Today added fuel to the fire, stating that Duran was “as good as gone.”

The Red Sox have been talking about trading Duran for two years, but have always demanded a high price. That price is expected to drop after he was the second-worst qualified hitter in Major League Baseball, with a .207 batting average last year. They don't want to pay an estimated $11 million in arbitration wages for a player who could be, at best, a fourth outfielder. He's practically gone.

In addition to Nightengale, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe and Sean McAdam of MassLive have also identified this offseason as the time when Boston would make a move on the Duran front.

The $11 million projected for his next contract represents a significant increase from the $7.7 million he earned in 2026, especially given his poor performance last season. For a team already well-stocked in the outfield, that's a lot to pay.

Yet, just two years ago, Duran seemed to be a cornerstone for the Red Sox's future. At that time, he posted a 9.0 WAR in 2024 and led the league in doubles and triples, while batting .285 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases.

By comparison, Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, the heavy favorite to win the National League MVP award this year, posted a WAR of 9.8 in 2026. It's safe to say this has been a fall from grace for Duran, whose price tag won't be very high this winter.

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