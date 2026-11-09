Jakub Dobeš is caught on camera during a shoot

Jakub Dobeš recently filmed a new commercial.

Dobeš collaborated with Lussier, a company in the insurance industry. As seen in the commercial, the Canadiens goaltender was asked questions about insurance.

He even spoke a little French while answering the interviewer's questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lussier (@lussierassurances)

But as seen in the ad, Dobeš also had his hockey gear stolen. A man just ran off right in front of him.

The goalie had just been asked about insurance for his equipment, as it happened.

What you need to know is that even though it was staged with the camera crew, Dobeš wasn't aware that this was going to happen. So he was pranked by the Lussier team.

His reaction is therefore genuine.

The Canadiens goalie didn't start running. The “thief” was already far away, and other people had already given chase. Dobeš stood motionless, near his car.

That's why “Jakub Dobeš protects the net and Lussier protects the rest” is the ad's tagline.

So the shoot didn't go as planned for the Canadiens goalie, but it resulted in an authentic reaction to the theft of his equipment.

Great idea!