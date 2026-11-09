Ivan Demidov didn’t skate this morning

This morning, the Canadiens were in Brossard for practice.

First off, it's worth noting that two of the three injured players took to the ice. Samuel Montembeault skated before practice, and Mike Matheson was spotted on the other rink as the regular session was winding down.

But what about Ivan Demidov? He didn't skate in Brossard. Was there too many people there for the Habs' liking, or was the Russian unable to get on the ice? The question arises, given that he hasn't suffered any setbacks in his progress.

Otherwise, everyone was present. There were 14 forwards on the ice.

That includes Josh Anderson, who was forced to miss Saturday's game in Toronto for personal reasons. At least he's here this morning with the rest of the team.

Josh Anderson is back at practice with his teammates this morning after missing Saturday's game for personal reasons. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Anderson #NHL https://t.co/noatIrSUa9 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

That said, it's worth noting that Jake Evans got hurt early in practice. There was a misstep when the captain tried to take the puck away from him.

Ouch.

An incident of friendly fire at #Habs practice: Nick Suzuki accidentally hit Jake Evans on the hand, causing No. 71 to head back to the locker room ⤵️ https://t.co/FlLff5ECER — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 9, 2026

So that means you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to analyzing the lineups from practice. It would have been different if #71 had finished the session.

Here's how it turned out, courtesy of my colleague Patrick Guillet.

Here are the lines and pairs observed at practice today: Forwards: Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Bolduc – Danault – Texier

Dach – Kapanen – Newhook

Kreider – Anderson – F. Xhekaj / Beck Defensemen: Hutson – Dobson

Guhle – Carrier

Xhekaj – Engström 👀 Note: Jake Evans left the ice early in practice and has not returned. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck were the two extra players. Josh Anderson, by necessity, took Jake Evans' spot at “center” on his line.

Will Evans be okay tomorrow?

In Brief

– Also from practice.

The defensemen worked out with Stéphane Robidas before practice began. Hutson and Xhekaj are notably seen in the clip. Xhekaj, in particular, should make more use of his powerful slap shot in game situations! 💥🏒👀⬇️ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Xhekaj #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

– Read more.

We're in for a unique offseason. https://t.co/vuZAymSzZN https://t.co/7i9XuqdltR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 9, 2026

– Everyone played well.

Here are the Gilberts for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, November 7, 2026 Player of the Game: Kirby Dach

He played well, but could've done better: Jacob Fowler

I'm sorry, he needs to do better: NO ONE For the full segment, check out YouTube: https://t.co/lW6L1Zo8qt — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 9, 2026

– Note.