Ivan Demidov didn’t skate this morning

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov didn&#8217;t skate this morning
Credit: NHL.com

This morning, the Canadiens were in Brossard for practice.

First off, it's worth noting that two of the three injured players took to the ice. Samuel Montembeault skated before practice, and Mike Matheson was spotted on the other rink as the regular session was winding down.

But what about Ivan Demidov? He didn't skate in Brossard. Was there too many people there for the Habs' liking, or was the Russian unable to get on the ice? The question arises, given that he hasn't suffered any setbacks in his progress.

Otherwise, everyone was present. There were 14 forwards on the ice.

That includes Josh Anderson, who was forced to miss Saturday's game in Toronto for personal reasons. At least he's here this morning with the rest of the team.

That said, it's worth noting that Jake Evans got hurt early in practice. There was a misstep when the captain tried to take the puck away from him.

Ouch.

So that means you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to analyzing the lineups from practice. It would have been different if #71 had finished the session.

Here's how it turned out, courtesy of my colleague Patrick Guillet.

Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck were the two extra players. Josh Anderson, by necessity, took Jake Evans' spot at “center” on his line.

Will Evans be okay tomorrow?


In Brief

– Also from practice.

– Read more.

– Everyone played well.

– Note.

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