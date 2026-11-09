It’s now confirmed for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs fans can breathe a little easier. Patrick Mahomes, who took a concerning blow to the elbow during Sunday's 35-12 victory over the New York Jets, is currently being monitored on a daily basis. Head coach Andy Reid, however, has been fairly optimistic about his star quarterback's condition.

The incident occurred during the second half of the first half. Jets defensive back David Bailey managed to tackle Mahomes twice in the span of just three plays.

It was during the second tackle that the situation took a worrying turn. Bailey struck the quarterback directly on the elbow, also causing a fumble. Immediately after the contact, Mahomes' arm appeared to be in significant pain and hung limply at his side.

The star player was quickly examined by medical staff on the sidelines. Fortunately for Kansas City, he was cleared to return to the game on the very next possession.

On Monday, Andy Reid finally provided details on the situation. According to the coach, the initial signs are encouraging, and the news regarding his player is more positive than negative.

Mahomes will nevertheless need to continue his rehabilitation and be evaluated daily to determine how his elbow responds over the next few days.

Reid also mentioned that he had met with his quarterback and emphasized that Mahomes is maintaining an excellent attitude despite the incident.

Could Patrick Mahomes miss the Chiefs' next game?

Kansas City's next game is scheduled for Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a team that currently has a record of three wins and six losses.

The Chiefs, for their part, have a record of six wins and two losses and are looking to continue their excellent season.

Mahomes' availability will therefore be a key factor to watch throughout the week. Although Andy Reid's comments are encouraging, no definitive confirmation regarding his participation in the next game has been announced yet.

It's worth noting that the quarterback remains indispensable to Kansas City's success.

Despite the blow he took against the Jets, Mahomes finished the game with 242 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

For now, the Chiefs can celebrate a convincing victory and relatively reassuring news regarding their most important player. Upcoming practices will provide more insight into his recovery.

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