“I’ll remember this”: Arber Xhekaj issues a warning

Things are going well for Kirby Dach right now.

I don't know if the forward is feeling the pressure from players pushing for a spot and the competition heating up due to the large number of forwards on the team, but he's been playing better lately.

That's great.

Kirby Dach is proving that he belongs in the Habs' lineup! Tune in to the Gilberts Show every day after a Habs game on “Gilbert, Max, and Ben”! https://t.co/6uvDR180zZ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 9, 2026

But no matter how well he plays, the guy is part of the team. And seeing him take a beating on Saturday didn't sit well with Arber Xhekaj.

That infamous third-period play in Toronto, where only Xhekaj was penalized, is still the talk of the town.

Absolutely insane that they're only singling out Xhekaj here. Ridiculous. https://t.co/VbWnIxL7Ye — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 8, 2026

This morning, after practice, Xhekaj was asked to comment on the fact that he was the only player penalized for the incident. Does he think that's fair?

He initially responded diplomatically, saying that anyone can make mistakes. But later, he revealed what really bothered him.

“I'm more upset about the hits on Kirby. Two players on one guy—the other guy hit him without his glove on, which I didn't see until the end. I got fined last year for hitting a guy in the face—with a glove on. That makes me angry. I'm going to remember that one.” – Arber Xhekaj

#Habs Arber Xhekaj shares his thoughts on being the only player penalized during the third-period scrum behind the net where Kirby Dach was punched several times by a #Leafs player in Saturday's game: https://t.co/TrOFSy7oYh — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 9, 2026

Division matchups are rare, which means Xhekaj will have time to cool off before crossing swords again with the Maple Leafs. That will be on December 26.

Will this stick in his mind? Most likely, yes.

In Brief

– That makes sense.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – #LetsGoPens | I have a Crosby rule now, and my Crosby rule is I'm not speculating until I know […] So I'm not speculating until I know. And right now I know nothing, which could mean a lot of things, but this is specifically about Crosby. I don't know anything about Crosby being out there. – 11/9 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 9, 2026

– Well done.

After practice, Cole Caufield worked on his one-timers and even managed to knock the goalie's bottle over! 🔥🏒👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Caufield #NHL https://t.co/QQ8Z3RL7nQ — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

– Why would he be anywhere else?

Edvinsson is still skating in Nashville, according to Nick Kieser ⬇️ #LGRW #Preds https://t.co/NXIvHID4Du — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 9, 2026

– Jake Evans is being evaluated.

#Habs Martin St-Louis says Jake Evans is being evaluated — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 9, 2026

– Note:

Hughes and Brodin missed practice ahead of the visit to the Bell Centre https://t.co/F0CIhQdFvA — RDS (@RDSca) November 9, 2026

– Stay tuned for MLB updates.