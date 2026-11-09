CF Montréal is (officially) for sale

This could mark an important turning point in the history of Montreal soccer.

Joey Saputo officially announced on Monday afternoon that CF Montréal is up for sale. The owner confirmed his decision during a press conference at Stade Saputo, stating that it was “one of the hardest decisions of his life.”

This announcement comes just days after the conclusion of the worst season in the club's MLS history. CF Montréal finished the season with only 26 points in 34 games.

For several weeks, rumors had been circulating about a possible sale of the club and interest from various Quebec investors.

Things were going badly on the field… but the problem was bigger than that, too. Fans had lost interest due to decisions made by the CF Montréal organization in recent years—and because of the club's performance on the field.

What's the goal now for Joey Saputo?

To find a local buyer who would be willing to take on a major project like this. Joey Saputo has mentioned that this is his preference: trying to find someone from here to keep the club in the city.

Saputo would like to find a local buyer; that would be his preference, according to him. @cfmontreal https://t.co/DuFuvzoDKi — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 9, 2026

The challenge will be finding an owner who doesn't want to move the team elsewhere. That's why Saputo has emphasized the importance of finding a local buyer. But that could be difficult… and he knows it:

“We hope the next owner will be able to do as much—and more—than we have. I don't think I can do any more at this point. I don't know right now if we'll find a buyer here.” — Joey Saputo

The sale of CF Montréal now paves the way for a major change in the team's ownership structure.

It remains to be seen whether a group of Quebec investors will be interested in taking over the club's operations and continuing the journey in Montreal… but one thing is certain: after several weeks of speculation, Joey Saputo has just confirmed that CF Montréal's future will now depend on a new owner.

And for Montreal fans who are still following the club, the coming months are likely to be decisive. Or stressful…