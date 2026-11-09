Andres Gimenez, one of the hardest players to trade in the league

Bleacher Report, just for fun, decided to rank the 10 hardest-to-trade contracts in MLB.

It's an interesting exercise.

Trea Turner, who is set to earn another $190.9 million over seven years, tops the list. Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Tucker follow.

Austin Riley, Willy Adames, Mike Trout, Corbin Burnes, Aaron Nola, Andrés Giménez, and Kristian Campbell round out the top 10.

Bleacher Report ranked the Most Untradeable Contracts in Baseball: 1 – Trea Turner (7 years, $190.9M)

2 – Xander Bogaerts (7 years, $175M)

3 – Kyle Tucker (3 years, $175M)

4 – Austin Riley (6 years, $132M)

5 – Willy Adames (5 years, $140M)

6 – Mike Trout (4 years, $141.8M)

7 -… pic.twitter.com/cyLUqiDXnU — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 8, 2026

It's worth noting that the Blue Jays, even though they have only one player in the top 10, are well represented in the article.

In addition to Gimenez (set to earn $71.5M over three years), Jose Berrios (two years, $48M remaining) was also mentioned… but in a different category.

The site stated that it did not want to include players with two years or less remaining until free agency, given that the end of their contracts is approaching. And Berrios was listed in the “two years or less” category.

Kris Bryant, Edwin Diaz, and Marcus Semien are also in that category.

Finally, the logistics of trading a player like Juan Soto or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (with $459.8 million remaining over 13 years) also meant that BR chose not to consider them. That's a whole different ballgame. And there's no chance of that happening.

When you consider Gimenez, Berrios, and Guerrero Jr., and add Anthony Santander's contract to the mix (which could have made BR's list), the conclusion is clear: the Blue Jays have several (too many) big contracts right now.

Since the club has deep pockets, it's not the end of the world. But since MLB is pushing for a salary cap, that's a different story.

If the club were to make room in its payroll (by trading away players who are tradeable), that would speak volumes about Major League Baseball's intentions.

I'm very interested to see what the high-payroll MLB teams (LAD, NYM, PHI, NYY, TOR) do heading into the lockout. How they operate over the next month could say a lot about what the owners think might happen. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 9, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.