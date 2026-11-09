A Jets player wants to be traded

A new development could throw a wrench in the New York Jets' plans as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Defensive player Will McDonald IV reportedly wants a trade, as he is dissatisfied with his current role on the New York team.

The news was revealed on Monday, November 9, by Ian Rapoport, a renowned reporter for the NFL Network. According to his sources, the pass-rusher has personally expressed his desire to be traded so he can secure a more prominent role and more playing time.

This situation comes at a particularly strategic time, as the trade deadline is fast approaching. McDonald is reportedly hoping to find an organization that can offer him better opportunities to contribute on the field.

However, his request does not necessarily mean that his time with the Jets will end anytime soon. Although some teams have reportedly already contacted New York to inquire about the player, management does not appear interested in taking steps to let him go.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are aware of their player's intentions, but no serious negotiations have reportedly begun. For now, the organization does not plan to make a trade.

McDonald's frustration is reportedly linked primarily to his playing time this season. Despite his athletic abilities and potential as a specialist in pressuring the opposing quarterback, he would like to see more consistent playing time in games.

Competition Complicates Will McDonald IV's Situation with the Jets

The arrival of several new defensive players could partly explain his dissatisfaction. Notably, New York selected David Bailey with the second overall pick in the 2026 draft. The team also added Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare to its group of pass-rushers.

In this context, McDonald must contend with increased competition for playing time.

The player currently has three quarterback sacks in 2026, according to official Jets statistics.

His future in New York therefore remains uncertain. With the trade deadline approaching, it will be important to closely monitor management's next moves. It remains to be seen whether the Jets will eventually agree to consider offers or if they'll prefer to keep their player despite his dissatisfaction.

For now, no trade is planned.

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