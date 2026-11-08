The Alouettes have only one obsession

The 33-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was just one step for the Montreal Alouettes. From the very first day of training camp, the goal was clear: to return to the Grey Cup—and this time, to win it.

Last year, the Alouettes lost in the final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. That defeat is still fresh in everyone's minds. “With the team we have, there's no reason we shouldn't win the Grey Cup,” said linebacker Alexandre Gagné.

Tyler Snead feels the same way. “We always keep in mind what happened last year in Winnipeg. We also often think about our 2023 victory. This year, we have to bring the Grey Cup back to Montreal.”

Beverette and Snead in the Clutch

The end of the game was nerve-wracking for the fans. After leading 23–10 at halftime, the Alouettes saw the Bombers close the gap to three points. That's when Tyrice Beverette forced a fumble from Zach Collaros.

His teammates were full of praise. “Beverette is a guy who makes the big plays. He's stepped up in the clutch,” Gagné noted. “He's an inspiration,” added Snead. Beverette, for his part, preferred to give credit to his coaches.

With 1 minute and 11 seconds left, Snead then caught a spectacular touchdown pass while falling, giving his team a 10-point lead. “There was no panic. The team was built to rise to the occasion,” he assured.

Standards Above All

Jason Maas never lost confidence. “I believed we could win. I was waiting for the big play, and it happened,” said the head coach.

For Tyson Philpot, the key will be sticking to the team's standards. “If we play up to our standards, no one can beat us.” He also praised the 23,065 fans who turned out despite the cold. “It was probably the most electrifying game I've seen since I've been in Montreal.”

The Alouettes will face the Edmonton Elks in the Grey Cup next Sunday at 6 p.m.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.