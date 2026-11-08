Rumor Corner: Nikita Kucherov Could Join Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota

Vincent Larue
Rumor Corner: Nikita Kucherov Could Join Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Minnesota Wild could become a serious contender in the Nikita Kucherov situation.

According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, if Quinn Hughes decides not to extend his contract with the Wild, Bill Guerin could have significant wiggle room under the salary cap next summer.

And Kucherov would be exactly the kind of big catch the Wild would love to land.

Imagine for a moment Kucherov playing alongside Kirill Kaprizov. The two Russian stars could form an absolutely formidable duo.

Keep in mind that Kucherov does not want to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, Julien BriseBois does not seem interested in trading him at the moment. He could therefore finish the season in Tampa Bay before testing the free-agent market on July 1.

One thing is certain: if Kucherov becomes a free agent, the Wild will certainly not be alone in the race.

The Blackhawks Are Planning a Big Move

Things are starting to heat up in Chicago.

According to The Fourth Period, the Blackhawks have been very active in the trade market for about two weeks.

Kyle Davidson is reportedly looking to improve his roster and has several interesting assets to do so.

As Elliotte Friedman pointed out on Saturday Headlines, Chicago holds the first-round picks from Florida and Edmonton, in addition to its own and several second-round picks.

These picks could be used in a trade.

Teams have also reportedly inquired about the availability of Ryan Donato, Frank Nazar, and Oliver Moore. The Hawks are reportedly not interested in trading Nazar, but might be tempted by an attractive offer for some of the other players.

Jordan Greenway and Teuvo Teravainen are also players who could be available.

Davidson is scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday. Is a trade in the works?

Binnington or Saros in Edmonton?

The Edmonton Oilers continue to make headlines regarding their goaltending situation.

On “Saturday Headlines,” former defenseman Erik Johnson stated that Jordan Binnington could be a good fit for the Oilers. Binnington is in the final year of his contract, and it might make sense for him to leave St. Louis.

He even went a step further.

According to him, if Edmonton wants to improve its goaltending situation, the organization should do everything it can to acquire Binnington—or even Juuse Saros—from the Nashville Predators.

Let's just say that would be quite an acquisition for the Oilers.

It remains to be seen whether Edmonton would be willing to pay the price required to land one of these two goalies. For now, however, this is just a suggestion from Johnson—not a trade that's about to happen.


in brief

– Brayden Yager scores his first NHL goal.

– Arber Xhekaj is playing some great hockey.

– Things are looking bad for the Eagles.

– Enjoy the read.

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