Jacob deGrom: What’s Working Against the Mets

The Mets need help on the mound. That much is clear.

I've always had a hard time getting the idea out of my head that Jacob deGrom could be an option there because Steve Cohen likes high-priced stars.

Signing deGrom would make a lot of fans happy.

That said, I don't expect to see the pitcher get traded. After all, if he turned down the Braves, I don't see who could convince him to say yes.

We can rule out right away any teams that can't afford him, obviously.

The Braves were a logical fit. It's close to Florida (where he's from), it's a good team, and the organization has the financial means to pay him.

But since the Rangers will likely want to free up some money, they'll keep making calls about the pitcher, who has said he doesn't want to leave Texas.

He wants to win there.

All these reasons mean the Mets' name is back in the conversation. But deGrom has never liked how much attention the media gets in New York.

That's why we shouldn't expect to see him back in the city.

Jacob deGrom found the New York media “overwhelming” and he would likely not waive his no-trade clause to go back, per @chelsea_janes pic.twitter.com/ehigAYdioX — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 8, 2026

It was deGrom who chose to leave as a free agent. There's a reason he chose not to stay.

Why leave Texas for another team that doesn't make the playoffs? Plus, the Mets are pathetic… and get even more media coverage.

The only reason I could see deGrom—who already has a ring (even though he was injured in 2023 with the Rangers)—returning to New York is to solidify his legacy there.

But I don't see that scenario playing out, despite everything.

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