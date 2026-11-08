Future Cup: Alexander Zharovsky Named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament

Earlier this week, we shared a magnificent goal by Alexander Zharovsky from the Under-20 tournament in Russia (Future Cup).

A nice little goal in the style of Pavel Datsyuk—it's always a pleasure to watch.

Anyway, that was just the first of three games in the tournament, and today was the grand final between Zharovsky's team (Russia U20) and Belarus U20.

Let's just say it was a walk in the park for Russia U20. Zharovsky's team completely dominated the tournament, and the Habs prospect was even named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the tournament.

Zharovsky recorded two assists in the championship game.

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky named MVP of the Future Cup. — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 8, 2026

Russia's U20 team (since there was also a Russia U18 team) won the final 6–2, their closest game of the tournament…

In their first game, they beat Russia's U-18 team 10-3, then went on to defeat Kazakhstan's U20 team 7-0.

Zharovsky, who was of course also named the tournament's top forward, tallied six points in three games at the Future Cup.

And honestly, he was bound to dominate that tournament.

It proves that he's truly a cut above his peers, and that's certainly encouraging for the Habs.

However, he still has a few areas to improve in his game, and he needs to use this season to fine-tune his skills so he'll be fully prepared when he arrives in North America.

His current contract expires on May 31, so the prospect will be able to join the Habs' organization (either in Montreal or Laval).

Given the Habs' depth on offense, they'll need to make room for the Russian prospect by possibly trading one or two forwards—especially if the Habs expect Michael Hage and Zharovsky to join the team at the end of the season.

In Brief

– Interesting.

The CN Tower in Toronto after the Habs' win against the Leafs last night 🤭 https://t.co/abQcxaGl6Y — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

– I can't believe it.

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will not face supplemental discipline for his hit on Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis. #ALLCAPS #FlaPanthers https://t.co/gcgkhvWEwd — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 8, 2026

– A huge loss for the Flames.

Season over for Kevin Bahl https://t.co/i9S5xIpEiA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

– The Red Wings are reportedly willing to wait until the trade deadline to resolve the situation with restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson.

Elliotte Friedman: On Simon Edvinsson/Red Wings: He's been very adamant that he won't play for them again, and Detroit seems to be saying, “Okay, if we have to wait until December 1st to test your resolve, we will” — NHL Now (11/6)

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NHLRR: December 1 is the last day Edvinsson can sign with an NHL team; if he doesn't, the earliest he can play in the NHL is next season — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 8, 2026

– Read more.