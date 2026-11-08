Connor Hellebuyck will not face the Jets “to improve the chances of winning”

Want to hear a good one?

The New Jersey Devils just announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won't face the Jets on Tuesday when he returns to Winnipeg in his new uniform.

The team said the decision was made to improve their chances of winning.

A statement from Devils GM Sunny Mehta on our game Tuesday in Winnipeg. https://t.co/xrF8OBaHXe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 9, 2026

There are two ways to look at this. When you analyze it rationally, you realize that the best way to win games is to play your best players.

And since the Devils didn't pay an arm and a leg to acquire a No. 2 goaltender…

It therefore makes sense to think this is an emotional decision. One imagines the Devils are telling themselves that playing Hellebuyck wouldn't bring out his best, which is impossible to quantify.

Because one could also argue that playing him would be ideal, given his desire to win.

They're clearly trying to protect him after seeing Brady Tkachuk get called a “pencil chewer” in Ottawa last month. That's the most logical theory.

The goalie said he disagreed with the organization, as he wanted to play. However, it's possible that he didn't want to play and that the Devils are taking the blame.

Connor Hellebuyck says he's “disappointed” he won't be able to “face the music” in Winnipeg. “It's out of my hands.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 9, 2026

Jets fans, who will see the goalie as a coward for not playing, will be disappointed that they won't be able to boo him as much as they'd like. They can yell whatever they want during the game, even if it won't have the same effect.

Especially if the goalie ends up hiding in the locker room during the game…

At the goalie's request, there will be a media session on Tuesday morning, after practice in Winnipeg and a few hours before the game. He intends to explain his decision to request a trade.

We can't wait to see that.

Connor Hellebuyck says he'll address the reason he asked to be traded from Winnipeg when he speaks to reporters in the city on Tuesday morning. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 9, 2026

Overtime

It's worth noting that tonight in Toronto, Hellebuyck shut out the Maple Leafs 4-0. He made 23 saves to improve his record to 5-0-0 this season with New Jersey.

Nothing too serious.