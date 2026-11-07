This time, the CH narrowly avoided disaster with its new white jerseys

The Habs faced the Leafs tonight in Toronto without Josh Anderson (personal reasons). Remember, Anderson is a Leaf killer. Too bad.

Jacob Fowler, on the other hand, was back in net.

Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/it9JGLLelC — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 8, 2026

Leafs lines during warmups vs. MTL Nov. 6, 2026 Cowan-Matthews-Roslovic

Tavares-Paul-Nylander

Joshua-Sissons-McKenna

Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen McCabe-Raddysh

Rielly-Tanev

OEL-Stecher Boborovsky (starter)

Akhtyamov @Ozoon_CA https://t.co/z9zkvKBoAT — David Alter (@davidalter) November 7, 2026

The Habs got off to a strong start.

Right from the start, Alex Newhook capitalized on several lucky rebounds to open the scoring.

The Canadiens capitalize on a turnover and open the scoring! https://t.co/PhSst3hrvH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

Newhook added to his tally.

He deflected Kaiden Guhle's shot before the end of the period.

Newhook scores again, netting his second goal of the game! 🔥 https://t.co/uaANcS2t3Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

Midway through the second period, Chris Kreider capitalized on a mistake by Gavin McKenna to triple his team's lead.

He'll learn. The young player didn't have a great game, despite his goal.



KREIDER SLIPS THROUGH KREIDER MAKES NO MISTAKE #GoHabsGo https://t.co/SgJEVU4hCz — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 8, 2026

In the third period, a questionable penalty against Arber Xhekaj sent him to the penalty box.

The Leafs took advantage to score their first goal of the game.

Nylander finds the net and puts his team back in the game https://t.co/UlLr63Rqtz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

And then, a second one just moments later.

Way to go, refs… you really missed some calls tonight.

McKenna brings the Leafs within ONE 👀 https://t.co/GnYQ1n7HTy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2026

On McKenna's goal, a foul on Kreider went unpenalized…

Unlike in the game against the Jets, however, the visitors didn't give up when they saw their opponents come back.

Zachary Bolduc beat Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play with an excellent shot.

Bolduc unleashed a real cannonball! 🚀 https://t.co/8T71dr4Zqv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

Final score: 4-2.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action Tuesday at the Bell Centre, where they'll host the Wild.

Overtime

– Alex Texier's 300th game.

Just moments away from Texier's 300th NHL game Moments away from Texier's 300th NHL game #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Tx9JAOcvGB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 7, 2026

– Nice attempt.

Texier attempted “Le Michigan” — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) November 8, 2026

– In honor of Carey.

Jacob Fowler doing his best Carey Price impression https://t.co/RIlTcCA4Fu — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 8, 2026

– Morgan Rielly was injured and did not return to the game.

Morgan Rielly is out for the night due to a lower-body injury. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 8, 2026

– Oh, really?

Can I offer you an apple during this difficult time? 🍏 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/qAjIlD26Mn https://t.co/UFu7ltqXq8 — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2026

– Habs fans stormed Scotiabank Arena.