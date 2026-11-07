This time, the CH narrowly avoided disaster with its new white jerseys

Raphael Simard
This time, the CH narrowly avoided disaster with its new white jerseys
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Habs faced the Leafs tonight in Toronto without Josh Anderson (personal reasons). Remember, Anderson is a Leaf killer. Too bad.

Jacob Fowler, on the other hand, was back in net.

Here are the lineups:

The Habs got off to a strong start.

Right from the start, Alex Newhook capitalized on several lucky rebounds to open the scoring.

Newhook added to his tally.

He deflected Kaiden Guhle's shot before the end of the period.

Midway through the second period, Chris Kreider capitalized on a mistake by Gavin McKenna to triple his team's lead.

He'll learn. The young player didn't have a great game, despite his goal.

In the third period, a questionable penalty against Arber Xhekaj sent him to the penalty box.

The Leafs took advantage to score their first goal of the game.

And then, a second one just moments later.

Way to go, refs… you really missed some calls tonight.

On McKenna's goal, a foul on Kreider went unpenalized…

Unlike in the game against the Jets, however, the visitors didn't give up when they saw their opponents come back.

Zachary Bolduc beat Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play with an excellent shot.

Final score: 4-2.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action Tuesday at the Bell Centre, where they'll host the Wild.


Overtime

– Alex Texier's 300th game.

– Nice attempt.

– In honor of Carey.

– Morgan Rielly was injured and did not return to the game.

– Oh, really?

– Habs fans stormed Scotiabank Arena.

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