The Canadiens expect to have both Hage and Zharovsky by the end of the season

The Canadiens are playing some really good hockey.

In their last nine games—excluding tonight's—they have a record of 7-0-2.

Everyone is contributing, and even without Nick Suzuki, the team has kept winning. It's also worth noting that Ivan Demidov has played only two games this season and that his return will be a huge boost to the power play, among other things.

But the Canadiens expect to have Michael Hage and Alex Zharovsky back in the lineup by the end of the season.

In Hage's case, it was expected, but it's a bit more surprising for Zharovsky… Elliotte Friedman dropped this bombshell during the second intermission of the Canadiens-Leafs game.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman: “Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky will be available to (the Habs) at the end of the season.” https://t.co/rvUihz1Ne5 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

Hage probably won't play in the regular season since the Frozen Four final will take place after the team's last regular-season game. He should be there for the playoffs, though.

As for Zharovsky, as I just mentioned, this is a bit more surprising.

We were expecting him next year, but we certainly wouldn't say no to him coming to North America sooner than expected.

The Russian had a rough start to the season, but let's just say he's turned things around lately. He scored a superb goal a few days ago during the Future Cup.

Zharovsky with another beauty. Please don't trade him, Kent. #gohabsgo https://t.co/V0nEQ2YQyb — fufunzo (@fufunzo) November 5, 2026

Montreal is already an NHL powerhouse, even without Demidov and its two prospects.

Imagine the team with all three of these talented players…

Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Caufield

Demidov-Hage-Zharovsky/Kreider

Newhook-Evans-Anderson

Texier-Danault-Bolduc

I'm already salivating…

In a Nutshell

– Yeah.

Bobrovsky is going to cost the Leafs some precious points this year! The Bob of the good old days is gone! 🔵⚪️ #NHL — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) November 8, 2026

– That's right.

Canadiens Hockey | “Carey Price has never had any firepower in front of him”—Dany Dubé https://t.co/gxgy5hhgXs — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 8, 2026

– Worth a read.