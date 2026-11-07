In the finals: A Bombers player reminded Davis Alexander that his father had died

Raphael Simard
In the finals: A Bombers player reminded Davis Alexander that his father had died
Credit: X

For the fifth consecutive year, the Alouettes played a game to advance to the Grey Cup.

And for the third time in four years, they won that game. This time, they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33–23.

Montreal may have won by two possessions, but Jason Maas's team had a close call late in the game.

In the loss, one Bombers player showed a serious lack of sportsmanship.

He tried to throw Davis Alexander, the Alouettes' quarterback, off his game by reminding him that his father had passed away. Way to go, champ…

There are other ways to throw an athlete off his game.

Despite everything, Alexander was spectacular and didn't let it get to him. He finished the game with 373 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

He did, however, have a brief scare in the first half.

As he was about to throw the ball, a Winnipeg player struck his hand.

This time, Winnipeg didn't complete the comeback in Montreal.

It's been a great year for Montreal's teams so far. The Alouettes will be in the Grey Cup final on November 15 against the winner of the Elks-Roughriders game; the CH is off to a strong start to the season; and despite the Supra's loss this afternoon, they still made the playoffs.

It's just CF Montréal that's holding the group back…


In a Nutshell

– A disastrous season comes to an end.

– Well done.

– And rightly so.

– A little animosity at the Temple.

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