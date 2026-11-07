In the finals: A Bombers player reminded Davis Alexander that his father had died

For the fifth consecutive year, the Alouettes played a game to advance to the Grey Cup.

And for the third time in four years, they won that game. This time, they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33–23.

Montreal may have won by two possessions, but Jason Maas's team had a close call late in the game.

BIGGEST TD OF THE SEASON FOR MTL!!! 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave, and CFL+ Eastern Final presented by Wegovy® | #GCPlayoffs https://t.co/CjiJ0nAe4J — CFL (@CFL) November 7, 2026

In the loss, one Bombers player showed a serious lack of sportsmanship.

He tried to throw Davis Alexander, the Alouettes' quarterback, off his game by reminding him that his father had passed away. Way to go, champ…

A Bombers player repeatedly brought up the death of Davis Alexander's father on the field in an attempt to throw him off his game. Terrible @TVASports — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) November 7, 2026

There are other ways to throw an athlete off his game.

Despite everything, Alexander was spectacular and didn't let it get to him. He finished the game with 373 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

DAVIS ALEXANDER IS UNSTOPPABLE 👑 The Alouettes' QB keeps his perfect home winning streak intact as Montreal secures its spot in the 113th #GreyCup Final! 🎫 #GCPlayoffs https://t.co/aPeVfjt99B — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 7, 2026

He did, however, have a brief scare in the first half.

As he was about to throw the ball, a Winnipeg player struck his hand.

A look at Davis Alexander potentially injuring his throwing hand. https://t.co/34rIB80INl — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) November 7, 2026

This time, Winnipeg didn't complete the comeback in Montreal.

It's been a great year for Montreal's teams so far. The Alouettes will be in the Grey Cup final on November 15 against the winner of the Elks-Roughriders game; the CH is off to a strong start to the season; and despite the Supra's loss this afternoon, they still made the playoffs.

It's just CF Montréal that's holding the group back…

In a Nutshell

– A disastrous season comes to an end.

CF Montréal 0–Whitecaps 1 | History, in the worst sense of the word → Link in bio https://t.co/7SSAYSWc4s — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 7, 2026

– Well done.

Two out of two against the Monsters for the Rocket: https://t.co/M3gCsCzDUs — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2026

– And rightly so.

McDavid and Marner praise Nick Suzuki after their Olympic experience playing alongside him https://t.co/R0TWJHyRDH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2026

– A little animosity at the Temple.