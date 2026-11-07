Here’s the Rouge et Or’s secret weapon for the game against Concordia

Victor Charland has silenced the skeptics this season, but he isn't solely responsible for the success of Laval University's Rouge et Or. His offensive line has been one of the season's pleasant surprises, and it heads into the playoffs brimming with confidence.

As reported by Richard Boutin of the Journal de Québec, the timing couldn't be better. The Rouge et Or (8-0) kick off the playoffs on Saturday against the Concordia Stingers, and the weather won't be as forgiving as it was during the regular season.

Yet there haven't been any major changes: four of the five starters from 2025 are still on the team. The difference lies elsewhere.

“We've simplified our style of play by focusing on speed, but the great chemistry within the group is the main source of our success,” explains right blocker Maxime-Olivier Cabana. “We've been really tight-knit since winter training in January.”

The team is also more physically imposing.

“We've adopted a physical style; we're not about finesse,” says guard Alexandre Masri-Fliss, named to the RSEQ All-Star Team. He credits line coach Carl Brennan for his work, as well as the team's efforts in the weight room.

Charland and a formidable running back corps

Cabana can't say enough good things about his quarterback.

“Thanks to his mobility, Victor can always make something happen, even in the toughest moments. Even I have a hard time believing it sometimes.”

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound behemoth also praises the running backs, including Mathieu Roy:

“We have the best group of running backs in Canada. They're all capable of making explosive plays.”

Masri-Fliss remains wary of the Stingers, however, despite their 3-5 record.

“They have excellent defensive ends. We really can't take them lightly.”

For him, these are his final games in a Rouge et Or uniform.

“I want to leave with great memories and no regrets. It would be a lie to say we're not thinking about the Vanier Cup, which is being held in Quebec City, but we're focused on the present moment.”

Cabana, who could make the jump to the CFL as early as 2027, is perhaps having his best season yet. After undergoing surgery on his right shoulder during the offseason, he's finally playing pain-free.

“I've rediscovered the joy of playing,” he says.

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