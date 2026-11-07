HE is the Montreal Alouettes’ secret weapon

There's been a lot of talk about Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot, and for good reason. But on the Montreal Alouettes, Tyler Snead also deserves star status.

When he was named the CFL's Most Valuable Player this week, Alexander himself pointed this out.

“There are probably five or six guys on this team who could have won this award,” he told his teammates.

Yet in the voting, only Alexander (40 first-place votes) and Philpot (12) stood out. The only other Alouettes player to receive any consideration was Snead, who received a third-place vote from a Hamilton-based reporter.

His stats deserved better, as noted by TVA Sports. The receiver racked up 1,474 yards in 16 games, a total that would make him the top receiver on many CFL teams. He scored 13 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, in addition to throwing a touchdown pass to Philpot himself on a trick play.

The Grey Cup Is the Priority

The 5-foot-7 player isn't concerned with individual honors, however. “Personally, I think I had a good season, but the goal for everyone is to win the Grey Cup. It's been that way since our loss in last year's final—that's all that really matters to me,” he explained.

Last year, the Alouettes lost 25–17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup final, despite Snead's three catches for 78 yards. “To be so close and end up so far away—that says it all,” he still laments.

He's sure to play a major role on Saturday at Percival Molson Stadium against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Rain could be in the forecast, however. Davis Alexander says he's ready for anything: “If necessary, I'll be the lion bursting out of its cage, but first I have to protect the ball to give the team a chance to win.”

The winner will face the winner of next week's Western Conference final in Calgary between the Edmonton Elks (13-5) and the British Columbia Lions (10-8).

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