The Colts Announce the Price for Jonathan Taylor

A first-round pick or its equivalent

The Indianapolis Colts know exactly what they want in exchange for Jonathan Taylor. With just a few days left before the NFL trade deadline, the team is holding out for a high price for its star running back, as reported by the Journal de Québec.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Colts are demanding a first-round draft pick, or the equivalent in a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. In October 2022, the San Francisco 49ers traded second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024, to acquire the running back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also confirmed that the Colts were seeking similar compensation. So far, Indianapolis has not received that price.

The gap between the Colts' expectations and those of the market remains significant. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, several NFL executives value Taylor at a second-round pick. The Colts have reportedly already received an offer including a second-round pick and additional compensation, but that was not enough.

The Giants Lead the Pack

Several teams have expressed interest in the 27-year-old running back. The New York Giants are reportedly the most serious contenders, even though they have not yet made an offer that meets the Colts' expectations. The Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings, who had also been in talks with Indianapolis, are now said to be slightly less inclined to complete a trade. The Green Bay Packers have also been mentioned among the interested teams.

The Colts' strong negotiating position stems in part from Taylor's contract situation. Unlike many players on the trade market at the deadline, he is not in the final year of his contract, as he is under contract with the team through the end of the 2028 season. Therefore, Indianapolis is under no pressure to trade him.

The Colts also do not have a first-round pick in 2027, which partly explains why they are so eager to acquire one. After trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, the organization does not seem willing to part with another key player at a discount.

On the field, Taylor remains one of the few bright spots of the Colts' season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has racked up 610 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, in addition to 202 receiving yards.

Interested teams don't have much time left to act. The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sources

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