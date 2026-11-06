Brandon Aiyuk owes the 49ers $13 million

Brandon Aiyuk's return to the NFL could be much more complicated than expected.

The 28-year-old wide receiver has officially begun the process to be reinstated to the league, but his future remains uncertain due to a major financial dispute with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the necessary documents were submitted to the NFL on October 27. Aiyuk then hoped to report to the 49ers' facilities as early as Friday to resume activities with the organization.

However, the league has not yet given the green light for his reinstatement. This situation may be due, in part, to negotiations surrounding the amounts the player owes his team.

Reporter Tom Pelissero recently revealed that Brandon Aiyuk's debt to San Francisco amounts to approximately $13 million. This substantial sum stems from contract bonuses that the organization is seeking to recover.

The case now involves several parties, including the NFL Executive Committee and the Players Association. Both sides are reportedly trying to reach a negotiated settlement. If no agreement can be reached, the dispute could eventually go to arbitration.

Resolving this situation could therefore take several more weeks.

The 49ers no longer seem to want Brandon Aiyuk

Tensions between the wide receiver and his team date back several months. In 2024, Aiyuk signed a four-season contract extension worth up to $120 million. San Francisco has reportedly already paid him $48.1 million.

The problems really began after his serious knee injury—a torn anterior cruciate ligament. In December, the 49ers decided to suspend him after he stopped showing up at the team's facilities during his rehabilitation.

The organization believes the player failed to meet certain contractual obligations, which would explain its desire to recover a portion of the money paid out.

But the issue now goes beyond the financial aspect. General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan have already expressed their intention to move on.

A trade or release before the next trade deadline could be considered, although such a scenario seems unlikely to materialize.

For Brandon Aiyuk, the path back to the NFL therefore begins with resolving his dispute with San Francisco.

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