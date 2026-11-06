A plot twist ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals?

A “last-minute decision” that raises questions

The Montreal Alouettes still don't know which quarterback they'll face on Saturday in the Eastern Conference Final. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have listed Zach Collaros as the starter on their roster, with the note “last-minute decision,” as reported by RDS.

The mystery remains, as the veteran hasn't been seen at practice since suffering a rib injury in the final regular-season game on October 23. The Bombers said he participated on a limited basis in Wednesday's closed-door practice. On Thursday, however, with the media present, he was not on the field, and Dru Brown took over the drills with the first unit.

This raises the question of whether head coach Mike O'Shea is engaging in a bit of mind games with his counterpart, Jason Maas.

Brown was, in fact, effective in the Eastern Conference semifinal. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Nic Demski with 44 seconds left, followed by a two-point conversion, helped the Bombers defeat the Toronto Argonauts 25-22. Demski, who was questionable due to an ankle injury, will be in uniform on Saturday.

The Alouettes aren't losing any sleep

Over in Montreal, no one seems overly concerned. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku said the team had prepared to face Winnipeg's offense as a whole, noting that both quarterbacks possess similar skills. “We don't really care who's playing quarterback,” he said.

Jason Maas echoed that sentiment. The head coach pointed out that Collaros had started 12 games for the Bombers this season and that he understood the veteran's importance to the organization. No matter who's behind center, he assures that his players will be ready. In 14 CFL seasons, Collaros has completed 70.4% of his passes this year for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Bombers' biggest threat may lie elsewhere. Running back Brady Oliveira once again led the league with 1,493 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He racked up 106 yards in Winnipeg's 44–28 victory over Montreal in August, but was held to 44 yards in the Bombers' 37–10 loss a few weeks later. For Maas, the key will be winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and making them pay for every yard gained.

The Alouettes, who finished the season with a 14-4 record, will welcome back several key players. Davis Alexander, Tyson Philpot, and Tyler Snead will return after sitting out the last two games. Kicker Jose Maltos-Diaz, who is wearing a cast on his left hand due to a broken wrist, will also be in the lineup. Blocker Nick Callender and tackler Dylan Wynn, however, remain last-minute decisions.

The Bombers will attempt to become the first team in CFL history to reach the Grey Cup via the crossover rule. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Percival Molson Stadium.

Sources

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