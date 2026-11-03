It’s over for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Abrupt End to Safety's Time in Buffalo

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's stint in Buffalo was short-lived. The Bills announced Tuesday that they were releasing the 28-year-old safety, one day after his one-game suspension ended, as reported by RDS.

The veteran had been ejected from the game during the Bills' 33-30 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Officials ejected him after he spat on tight end Brock Bowers. The NFL subsequently imposed a one-game suspension on him.

While the incident caused quite a stir, it reportedly wasn't the main reason for his departure. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, the Bills' decision stemmed primarily from Gardner-Johnson's inconsistent performance on the field, rather than the incident itself.

A native of Cocoa, Florida, the player was in his eighth NFL season, but his very first with the Bills. In six games with Buffalo, he recorded 26 tackles and one interception.

A Career Marked by Team Changes

Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, this isn't Gardner-Johnson's first team change. The Bills were the sixth different team he'd played for in the league. Before arriving in Buffalo, he had played for the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, and the Chicago Bears.

General Manager Brandon Beane signed him last March, at the start of free agency, hoping to find a partner for safety Cole Bishop. The one-year contract could have earned him up to six million U.S. dollars. In the end, the stint lasted only a few weeks.

His departure from Houston at the start of the 2025 season had already been tumultuous. The player had openly criticized the way the Texans had treated him during the Bills' training camp last summer.

For their part, the Bills are continuing their excellent start to the season with a 6-1 record. The Buffalo squad will be back in action Monday night when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, becomes a free agent and could quickly be claimed by another team looking for defensive depth.

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