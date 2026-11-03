Andy Reid is fed up with the Chiefs’ penalties

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a rough start to the season.

After starting their season with five straight wins, the defending champions have now suffered two consecutive losses and must quickly find solutions to prevent this losing streak from getting worse.

The team led by Andy Reid was first dominated by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, losing 20-3. A week later, Kansas City seemed to have regained its rhythm against the Denver Broncos but ultimately lost a close game, 28-24.

After that second loss, the head coach identified a problem that is significantly hampering his team's performance: penalties.

Against Denver, the Chiefs were penalized 11 times, costing them a total of 105 yards. In particular, a false start penalty by blocker Jaylon Moore derailed a touchdown opportunity that could have given Kansas City the win.

At a press conference, Reid explained that several offensive drives had been cut short by mistakes made by his own players rather than by the opponent's plays.

The message is clear: the Chiefs need to improve their discipline and avoid making things unnecessarily difficult for themselves.

Andy Reid Refuses to Panic Despite the Chiefs' Struggles

Even though fans are starting to worry, the head coach remains convinced that his team has what it takes to bounce back.

Reid points out, in particular, that Kansas City has a relatively young team that still needs to learn how to handle high-pressure situations. He also believes he can count on several experienced players who understand what it takes to win.

Despite the two losses, the Chiefs still boast a 5-2 record and hold a strong position in their conference.

The schedule could also work in their favor. Their next three opponents all have losing records, presenting a good opportunity to get back on the winning track.

The next challenge will be against the New York Jets, a team that is also having a tough season with only two wins in eight games.

Kansas City will need to take advantage of this opportunity to correct its mistakes and rediscover its identity. Andy Reid knows that time flies in the NFL and that every game counts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.