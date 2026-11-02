Is an Eagles receiver on the Rams’ radar?

The Los Angeles Rams may be looking to bolster their offense before the NFL trade deadline.

With Davante Adams' injury depriving Matthew Stafford of a key target, a new possibility is beginning to circulate: the acquisition of wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The idea was notably put forward by John Sbisa of FanSided, who believes a trade between the two teams could be beneficial for Los Angeles.

The Rams' current situation explains this potential interest. Davante Adams suffered a severe hamstring injury during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. The veteran even had to undergo surgery, and his absence could last anywhere from six to ten weeks.

Head coach Sean McVay, however, hopes his wide receiver can return sooner than expected—possibly around Week 12.

In the meantime, Puka Nacua must shoulder much of the responsibility in the passing game. Opposing defenses can focus more of their efforts on him, which complicates things for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Other options, notably Tutu Atwell, haven't always been able to provide consistent enough production to make up for his absence.

Dontayvion Wicks Could Be an Interesting Option for the Rams

At 25, Wicks is an intriguing candidate to improve Los Angeles' offensive depth. Acquired by Philadelphia after his stint with the Green Bay Packers, the wide receiver already has significant NFL experience.

This season, he has recorded 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Eagles. Over the course of his career, he has tallied 127 receptions, 1,612 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 52 games.

His versatility is also an asset, as he can play both inside and outside. His contract, which keeps him in Philadelphia through 2027, could also represent an attractive medium-term solution.

However, a trade would not necessarily be easy to pull off. The Rams have few draft picks, which could limit their leverage in negotiations.

It should also be noted that no official interest from the Rams in Wicks has been confirmed. For now, this is merely a possibility being discussed in the lead-up to the trade deadline on November 10.

If Los Angeles wants to protect its ambitions this season, adding an offensive weapon could nevertheless become a priority.

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