Top 5: Artturi Lehkonen Will Cost the Avalanche Dearly

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Artturi Lehkonen Will Cost the Avalanche Dearly
Credit: X

Last night, most of the games were played in the afternoon for Halloween.

One of those games featured Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos as the headliners.

Here's a recap and the highlights from the other games:

1. Artturi Lehkonen is going to cost them dearly

Late in the evening, the Avalanche hosted the Flames and crushed them 5-2.

In the win, Cale Makar was the NHL's top scorer of the night, racking up four points.

Artturi Lehkonen is off to an excellent start to the season.

The Finn scored two goals yesterday and already has 12 this season. Keep in mind that he'll become a UFA on July 1 and will command a high price…

Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri put on a show, too.

Nelson scored a goal thanks to a nice deflection.

And Kadri showcased his passing skills.

2. Great comeback by the Bruins

The Bruins hosted the Blackhawks early this afternoon and staged a superb comeback.

Connor Bedard thought he'd sealed the deal with that goal, which made it 4-2.

Boston never gave up, scoring two late goals to force overtime.

In overtime, Elias Lindholm scored a spectacular goal to give the Bruins the win.

His fifth goal of the season.

3. Second consecutive shutout for Tristan Jarry

The question for the Oilers isn't how many goals they'll score in a game.

It's how many goals they'll allow. Right now, things are going well in that department. Tristan Jarry has recorded back-to-back shutouts. Yesterday, he shut out the New York Islanders 4-0.

Of course, Connor McDavid led the offense.

He recorded an assist and extended his streak of games to start a season with at least one assist to 14.

He joined Wayne Gretzky in a very special category in NHL history.

He just keeps impressing!

He also became the first player to record 35 or more points in a single month.

4. Jack Quinn Is Coming Out of His Shell

Slowly but surely, a player I held in high regard back in his draft year is coming into his own.

Jack Quinn is currently on a hot scoring streak to start the year. He has eight goals in 14 games and is on pace to score 47.

Yesterday, he showcased the quality of his shot.

In a 3-2 win over the Kings, he also picked up an assist on one of Tage Thompson's two goals.

The American scored the Sabres' other two goals.

The Sabres are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Things are really going badly in Los Angeles, which has only four wins this season…

5. A historic start to the season for the Sens

The Senators, on the other hand, had no trouble beating the Sharks.

A 5-1 win marks a historic start to the season for them.

After two losses to start their five-game road trip, Ottawa won in San Jose.

That marks their ninth win in October, tying the best start to a season in franchise history (2007–2008).

Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens led the charge for the Sens, each recording a goal and an assist.

For the Sharks, Michael Misa was the team's lone goal-scorer.

He has seven points, including three goals, in 15 games since the start of the season.


Overtime

– A clash at the top.

– A great time to score his first goal.

– Ryan St-Louis's first professional goal.

– Justin Barron is impressing.

– Yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Five games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!