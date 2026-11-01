Top 5: Artturi Lehkonen Will Cost the Avalanche Dearly

Last night, most of the games were played in the afternoon for Halloween.

One of those games featured Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos as the headliners.

Here's a recap and the highlights from the other games:

From goals to ghouls, this year's #HockeyHalloween was full of treats David Pastrnak climbed the @NHLBruins' all-time goals list

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl capped off a high-octane October

The @CanadiensMTL ride a five-game winning streak into November #NHLStats: https://t.co/J2v8cTm1tl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 1, 2026

1. Artturi Lehkonen is going to cost them dearly

Late in the evening, the Avalanche hosted the Flames and crushed them 5-2.

In the win, Cale Makar was the NHL's top scorer of the night, racking up four points.

Makar gets his 4TH POINT of the night off this assist and the Avs re-take a 3-goal lead Lehkonen now has 12 goals in 14 games to start the year https://t.co/ssgWjsrq65 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

Artturi Lehkonen is off to an excellent start to the season.

The Finn scored two goals yesterday and already has 12 this season. Keep in mind that he'll become a UFA on July 1 and will command a high price…

Lehkonen has 12 goals in 14 games. He's going to be expensive to re-sign. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 1, 2026

Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri put on a show, too.

Nelson scored a goal thanks to a nice deflection.

A better look at the magic happening here https://t.co/oYfCljDgdd — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

And Kadri showcased his passing skills.

What an unreal pass from Nazem Kadri : Flames vs. Avalanche LIVE on Sportsnet https://t.co/pqhWByhHN2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2026

2. Great comeback by the Bruins

The Bruins hosted the Blackhawks early this afternoon and staged a superb comeback.

Connor Bedard thought he'd sealed the deal with that goal, which made it 4-2.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH A SWEET BREAKAWAY GOAL https://t.co/5M1ivUyOM2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

Boston never gave up, scoring two late goals to force overtime.

MORGAN GEEKIE TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTE https://t.co/xpD4Pq9Z3r — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

In overtime, Elias Lindholm scored a spectacular goal to give the Bruins the win.

His fifth goal of the season.

COMEBACK COMPLETE Elias Lindholm's fifth goal of the season is the Subway Canada OT winner! https://t.co/uTuup789jh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

3. Second consecutive shutout for Tristan Jarry

The question for the Oilers isn't how many goals they'll score in a game.

It's how many goals they'll allow. Right now, things are going well in that department. Tristan Jarry has recorded back-to-back shutouts. Yesterday, he shut out the New York Islanders 4-0.

Tristan Jarry has recorded back-to-back shutouts for the FIRST time since 2021 He shut out Calgary with 24 saves on Wednesday before stopping all 18 shots against the Islanders today ‍ https://t.co/cFMFUSqCcF — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

Of course, Connor McDavid led the offense.

He recorded an assist and extended his streak of games to start a season with at least one assist to 14.

The Nuge doubles down in the second Connor McDavid extends his season-opening assist streak to 14 games https://t.co/9Nscd8PDZs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

He joined Wayne Gretzky in a very special category in NHL history.

Connor McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (4x) as the second player in NHL history with multiple season-opening point streaks of at least 14 games. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4KHRR0FrWl https://t.co/lQKrk4lR8m — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 31, 2026

He just keeps impressing!

He also became the first player to record 35 or more points in a single month.

Connor McDavid recorded an assist and became the first player to record 35 or more points in a single calendar month since Mario Lemieux did so in three months during the 1992–93 season (37 in March, 36 in December and October). #NHLStats: https://t.co/4KHRR0EU6N — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 31, 2026

4. Jack Quinn Is Coming Out of His Shell

Slowly but surely, a player I held in high regard back in his draft year is coming into his own.

Jack Quinn is currently on a hot scoring streak to start the year. He has eight goals in 14 games and is on pace to score 47.

Yesterday, he showcased the quality of his shot.

That is a SCARY release from Jack Quinn https://t.co/KBKVIp15vU — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2026

In a 3-2 win over the Kings, he also picked up an assist on one of Tage Thompson's two goals.

The American scored the Sabres' other two goals.

What a shot from Tage Thompson https://t.co/A8BzthovVM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

GUESS WHO?! It's Tage Thompson again! https://t.co/HBKrrz4r15 — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2026

The Sabres are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Things are really going badly in Los Angeles, which has only four wins this season…

5. A historic start to the season for the Sens

The Senators, on the other hand, had no trouble beating the Sharks.

A 5-1 win marks a historic start to the season for them.

A record-breaking start to the season for the Sens https://t.co/sPESQbolza — RDS (@RDSca) November 1, 2026

After two losses to start their five-game road trip, Ottawa won in San Jose.

That marks their ninth win in October, tying the best start to a season in franchise history (2007–2008).

Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens led the charge for the Sens, each recording a goal and an assist.

Tim Stützle capitalizes on some great passing by the @Senators! https://t.co/skv2xM5aLZ — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2026

For the Sharks, Michael Misa was the team's lone goal-scorer.

He has seven points, including three goals, in 15 games since the start of the season.

MICHAEL MISA His third goal of the season ties the game! https://t.co/Z1BymoIC3n — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2026

Overtime

– A clash at the top.

McDavid vs. Schaefer results in a penalty on Schaefer here https://t.co/l5DjgUdSlm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 31, 2026

– A great time to score his first goal.

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki's first NHL goal is a game-winner for the Blues https://t.co/0BZFNUMxun — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2026

– Ryan St-Louis's first professional goal.

FIRST PRO GOAL ALERT Ryan St. Louis scores the first goal for the K-Wings and the first of his pro career! @KalamazooWings #ECHL https://t.co/EaInFIkuOc — ECHL (@ECHL) November 1, 2026

– Justin Barron is impressing.

Justin Barron has 2 goals and 8 points in 11 games with the Blues. Talk about getting off to a great start. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 31, 2026

– Yesterday's top scorers.

– Five games on the schedule tonight.