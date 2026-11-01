Jacob Fowler, Rookie of the Month: His stats were sensational

Despite the many injuries that have plagued the Montreal Canadiens since the start of the season, the team is still playing very well. Especially since Nick Suzuki got hurt…

It's kind of weird, isn't it?

The team's success is largely due to its depth, with all the lines stepping up their game since the captain's injury.

But it has to be said that a lot of it is due to Jacob Fowler's incredible performances in net.

In fact, the NHL has recognized the young goaltender's efforts by naming him the Rookie of the Month for October.

Jacob Fowler of the @CanadiensMTL, who went 7-1-0 with two shutouts and recorded a seven-game winning streak, has been named the NHL's “Rookie of the Month” for October. Rookie of the Month presented by @drinkBODYARMOR #NHLStats: https://t.co/U8bk7wnp2C https://t.co/0SGsVOY5r1 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 1, 2026

With a record of 7-1-0, the American goaltender also posted a 1.89 goals-against average, along with a save percentage of .932 and two shutouts.

One of his shutouts was also historic: His 46 saves against the St. Louis Blues made him the first rookie goaltender in Habs history to record a shutout with that many saves.

The previous record was 41 saves and was shared by Cayden Primeau (2024) and Tony Esposito (1968).

His stats are truly mind-blowing:

Jacob Fowler with the Habs this season (8 games played): • 7 wins (T-3rd)

• 1

loss• 2 shutouts (T-2nd)

• 7 straight wins•

1.84 GAA (6th)

• .932 sv% (3rd)

• 9.8 GSAx (2nd)

• 21 years old (youngest goalie in the NHL) https://t.co/QtNIm5KRMg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2026

Truly, it must be said that the Habs' success is largely due to their goaltender. At least he has help from his teammates despite the many absences this season.

Fowler is obviously considered the leading contender for the Calder Trophy (best rookie), but he's also increasingly being mentioned as a candidate for the Vézina Trophy (best goaltender).

Clearly, if he keeps this up, he'll have a shot at winning both trophies—something that has happened only four times in NHL history. The last time it happened was in 1991 (Ed Belfour).

In a Nutshell

– Well.

Did you notice? On Saturday night, the Habs players wore a white strap on their helmets with their red uniforms for the first time! https://t.co/FRO9YdON6Z — RDS (@RDSca) November 1, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Most multi-assist performances within a player's first 180 NHL games (among active players): • Connor McDavid (37) • Sidney Crosby (34) • Lane Hutson (33) https://t.co/yqOjbjN9nt — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2026

– The former Habs player is on fire.