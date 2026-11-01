Jacob Fowler, Rookie of the Month: His stats were sensational

Michaël Petit
Jacob Fowler, Rookie of the Month: His stats were sensational
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Despite the many injuries that have plagued the Montreal Canadiens since the start of the season, the team is still playing very well. Especially since Nick Suzuki got hurt…

It's kind of weird, isn't it?

The team's success is largely due to its depth, with all the lines stepping up their game since the captain's injury.

But it has to be said that a lot of it is due to Jacob Fowler's incredible performances in net.

In fact, the NHL has recognized the young goaltender's efforts by naming him the Rookie of the Month for October.

With a record of 7-1-0, the American goaltender also posted a 1.89 goals-against average, along with a save percentage of .932 and two shutouts.

One of his shutouts was also historic: His 46 saves against the St. Louis Blues made him the first rookie goaltender in Habs history to record a shutout with that many saves.

The previous record was 41 saves and was shared by Cayden Primeau (2024) and Tony Esposito (1968).

His stats are truly mind-blowing:

Truly, it must be said that the Habs' success is largely due to their goaltender. At least he has help from his teammates despite the many absences this season.

Fowler is obviously considered the leading contender for the Calder Trophy (best rookie), but he's also increasingly being mentioned as a candidate for the Vézina Trophy (best goaltender).

Clearly, if he keeps this up, he'll have a shot at winning both trophies—something that has happened only four times in NHL history. The last time it happened was in 1991 (Ed Belfour).


In a Nutshell

Well.

– Unbelievable.

– The former Habs player is on fire.

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