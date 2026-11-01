All eight teams in the Atlantic Division have a record above .500

It's never going to be easy for the CH.

Injuries are playing a big role this season, unfortunately. And the other problem: the division is excellent.

All eight teams in the Atlantic Division have records above .500. Even the Wings…

The Canadiens are currently well-positioned in the standings, but a rough stretch could turn everything upside down.

It's very competitive, and even though Montreal has a very good record of 9-3-2, the team is still just two points away from missing the playoffs. For now, they're second in their division but first in terms of winning percentage.

The standings for all 32 NHL teams aren't the most important thing, but it's interesting to check them from time to time to see how the team stacks up against the top teams in the West.

In the NHL, the Habs are fifth, but they rank third in winning percentage (.714). Only the Oilers and the Hurricanes are better in this category.

Boston plays on Monday, while Montreal faces the Jets on Tuesday. A Bruins loss and a Canadiens win would propel Martin St-Louis's team to the top of the Atlantic Division.

But once again, things can change quickly.

In Brief

– The Habs have the day off today.

#Habs are OFF today — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 1, 2026

– That's what I was saying yesterday.

So if I understand this ironclad logic correctly, taking a dig at a rival's fanbase is a much more serious offense than intentionally injuring their star goalie to knock them out of the playoffs. Cool, cool. #GoHabsGo — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) November 1, 2026

– Finally.

THE BIG DAY IS HERE! Our very first playoff game is finally here! Today, we're writing a new chapter in our history, TOGETHER! Stade Boréale

4:00 PM Get your tickets now and come experience this historic moment with us! https://t.co/9Rpqmnqf1t — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) November 1, 2026

– Without a doubt.