With the Lightning Now “Stronger,” the Habs Play Like Champions, and Engström’s Opportunity

How will the Tampa Bay Lightning handle the Nikita Kucherov situation? That's the big question right now.

The team saw its Russian superstar request a trade last night. Kucherov (who is in the final year of his contract) clearly does not want to sign a new deal with Tampa Bay, which puts Julien BriseBois in a difficult position.

Unlike others, he requested a trade while his contract is expiring and without threatening (at least for now) to go on strike. That makes it a bit easier to handle, let's face it.

And it's interesting to note that today, Jon Cooper spoke out about all this. And the Lightning coach clearly doesn't see it as a problem.

He even goes so far as to say that it will make the Lightning “stronger.” Oh, really?

Jon Cooper on the Nikita Kucherov situation: “I'll sit here and tell you that nothing has changed in terms of our goals for this year—just, maybe, the context of how we're going to go about it. Kuch is 100% a part of this team. He wants to be a part of this team for this season, and he's committed to being with the group that loves him and the group he loves. What I don't want to get twisted in all of this is if Kuch turns the puck over or the play doesn't go exactly his way and he shows frustration—or, at some point, the coach who's coaching him shows frustration with him or someone else on the team—and then everyone says, ‘Oh my God. He wants out.' That won't be the case. Jon Cooper will coach the team the way Jon Cooper has always coached the team, and Kuch is going to play like the superstar he is—just as he has for a decade and a half—and that's how it's going to continue. All the rest is just outside noise, and as far as Kuch is concerned, whatever happens after our season is over is his prerogative—he's earned that right, no matter what happens. For us, it probably made the team stronger.” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 31, 2026

Cooper explains that, in reality, nothing has changed for the Lightning this season. The team is still aiming to win, and it's still counting on Kucherov—who remains committed to the current roster—to be a key part of the solution.

We'll see if Cooper—who has spoken at length about the situation and was likely trying above all to calm things down—was right. But it feels like, in his eyes, everything is continuing as usual for him and his team.

The Habs Are Playing Like Champions

During their recent road trip out West, the Canadiens managed to rack up four wins in four games. And most importantly, they did so while playing without not only their captain but also Ivan Demidov.

These are results that, in the eyes of many, were unexpected. It wasn't always pretty on the ice, but it's the result that counts.

And this morning, Martin St. Louis specifically praised his team's mindset. The coach acknowledged that, for some time now, his team has been acting like a group that aspires to be champions.

“You want to be a champion, act like a champion. I think we're starting to act more like we want to be champions.”—Martin St. Louis — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

With some key players out, other guys have stepped up and been part of the solution. Jacob Fowler has been outstanding in net, and veterans like Jake Evans and Phillip Danault have taken their game to the next level.

When we talk about a team's journey toward maturity, the last few games are a good example of how far along that process is… though we can all agree that the return of Suzuki and Demidov certainly won't hurt.

Adam Engström's Opportunity

This morning, we also learned that Mike Matheson will miss two weeks of action. The Habs will therefore once again have to navigate a stretch of games without one of their best defensemen.

The good news is that, just like on offense (in the absence of Suzuki and Demidov), the team's supporting defensemen are starting to step up. Arber Xhekaj is playing solid hockey, and Adam Engström is beginning to make himself indispensable to the big team.

And it's likely that without Matheson, the young Swede will take on a bit more responsibility.

We also know that the Habs, who have a surplus of defensemen, might be tempted to use Engström in a trade to bring in reinforcements from elsewhere.

And if he keeps playing great hockey in Matheson's absence, his value on the market will keep going up, you know…

Many teams around the league will be calling Kent Hughes about Adam Engström if he keeps playing like this! #GoHabsGo

#thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL https://t.co/KpTGpZnyqf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 30, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Dan Muse praises the Habs.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Muse said today about the Habs: “They're a dangerous team. They've got a lot of speed up front. They've got speed on their back end. They're really quick in transition. They want to control the puck, so they do a lot of things well when they have it—they really value possession. They get moving in the offensive zone.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2026

– Hehe.

Will the #CFMTL dress up as a championship team that wins a game on a baseball field for this Halloween afternoon? — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 31, 2026

– Today's waivers pick.