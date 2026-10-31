Ross Atkins is likely to be kept busy in November

The World Series has barely ended, and several Major League Baseball general managers are already set to begin long workdays as they set out to improve their teams.

Among them is Ross Atkins, general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays' top executive is in for a busy November, as every year since taking the helm in 2015, he has been deeply involved in most deals involving high-profile free agents. This offseason will be no exception.

Let's recall the Shohei Ohtani saga—he was set to settle in Canada before ultimately signing a historic deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, who covers the Toronto team for the Sportnet network, the Blue Jays have no choice but to add players who will make a significant difference in 2027. As a guest on JD Bunkis' podcast, Nicholson-Smith is adamant and predicts a few additions by December.

Expect the Blue Jays to have a busy November @bnicholsonsmith pic.twitter.com/DShjCaa2HJ — JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) October 30, 2026

The pressure is therefore on Atkins, who must, once again, prove that he's doing what it takes to ensure his team is not only competitive but also capable of contending for major honors.

The slump experienced by John Schneider's squad in 2026 isn't solely attributable to the injuries that severely hampered the starting lineup (especially the starting pitchers) throughout last season. The loss of Bo Bichette—though predictable—was never fully addressed, and the team's offense too often relied on role players.

The general manager's work at the trade deadline was noteworthy, but it wasn't enough to secure the Jays a spot in the postseason. This was a real step backward for a team that had reached the World Series just one year earlier against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers' victory is a game-changer for many reasons, and several of Ross Atkins' counterparts may change their approach by targeting players capable of putting the ball in play in any situation—even at the expense of some power hitters.

Luis Arraez is a prime example of a player to target. The player, who finished last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, has proven over the years that he is one of the best hitters in the majors. Like many Brewers hitters, Arraez creates opportunities with his bat and keeps opposing pitchers on their heels more often than not.

Yes, of course Atkins will consider bringing players of Tarik Skubal's caliber to Toronto, but he'll also need to keep an eye on Randy Arozarena. Arozarena would be an interesting addition to the top of the team's lineup because of his dynamism and his ability (he, too) to create opportunities. The 31-year-old Cuban still has power, having hit 26 home runs in 2026. Notably, he had his best career year in runs scored with 113. He also stole 26 bases.

And for those who have criticized Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for losing power over the past season, take comfort in the fact that the Brewers—who didn't exactly have a roster full of power hitters—still managed to win. Guerrero Jr. has the talent to consistently make solid contact. Maybe he just needs to be labeled correctly.

It's about time general managers considered giving their managers the opportunity to play the small ball game and thus make games exciting from start to finish. After all, who could call the last World Series boring?

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