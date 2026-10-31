Nikita Kucherov is asking for $20 million a year

Dylan Larkin has officially been upstaged when it comes to the hottest story in the National Hockey League, as Elliotte Friedman literally dropped a bombshell yesterday by announcing that Nikita Kucherov had requested a trade.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's star forward is reportedly open to a change of scenery with a new team that would be willing to offer him the contract he wants.

In fact, we have new information on this front.

According to the latest reports, Nikita Kucherov's salary demands have been revealed: the 33-year-old Russian forward is reportedly asking for $20 million per year on a six-year contract.

Chris Johnston reports that Kucherov asked for a 6-year, $20M AAV. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 31, 2026

Insider Chris Johnston broke the news, which now gives a good idea of how things will play out in the Kucherov situation, given that not all teams will be able to offer the Russian superstar such a deal.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's #86 is thus looking to become the highest-paid player in the entire National Hockey League, given that only Cale Makar has signed for $20M ($20.4M per year, to be precise) so far.

Kucherov has clearly taken note of the recent massive salary increases across the NHL, and he wants to keep up by becoming the highest-paid forward.

It's now easier to understand why the Lightning and Kucherov haven't reached an agreement on a contract extension, given that Kucherov turned down $15 million per year for four years—totaling $60 million—which is half of the $120 million he's asking for.

Nikita Kucherov reportedly turned down a four-year, $15M AAV offer from the Lightning, per @TheFourthPeriod That offer was $5.8 million per year below the NHL's current maximum AAV. https://t.co/1SpZXuftO0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

In short, Kucherov surely didn't appreciate this offer, and even though the Lightning issued a public statement last night to deny the rumors, I sincerely believe that #86 is on his way out.

The Lightning forward reportedly stood up in front of his entire team on the plane to announce his decision to request a trade.

LeBrun on Sportscenter says this trade request doesn't sound like a ploy to get the extension he wants from Tampa; Kucherov stood up in front of his teammates on the flight to Nashville and told them he'd asked for a trade. That doesn't sound like a contract negotiation ploy. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 31, 2026

So this is a huge story in the NHL right now, and it's clear that several teams will be interested, including, most likely, the Montreal Canadiens.

It's only natural to check things out when a player of this caliber becomes available.

In Brief

– Read this.

Hockey fantasy league: Why target Gabe Perreault and Zach Benson right now? https://t.co/7S8dPEOdTA — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) October 31, 2026

– Stay tuned.

THE ROSES HAVEN'T LOST A SINGLE AWAY GAME. Their road record in the 2026 #SLN regular season: 7 wins, 5 ties, 23 goals scored, and 13 allowed. Ahead of Sunday's semifinal Game 1 in Vancouver, here's a key stat: Montreal has earned points on all 12 of its road trips. https://t.co/7evJwNeWHJ — KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) October 31, 2026

– Well done!