Mike Matheson will miss two weeks of action

Bad news for the Canadiens.

We learned this morning that Mike Matheson, a key member of the team's defensive corps, will miss two weeks of action. This is due to the lower-body injury that kept him out of Thursday night's game in Dallas.

The team will therefore have to navigate the coming weeks without one of its defensive pillars.

Mike Matheson out two weeks with a lower-body injury — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

We know that Matheson missed time earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. The club says, however, that his new injury is different from the previous one, which is somewhat reassuring.

A two-week absence isn't ideal… but it's not the end of the world. Adam Engström will have a great opportunity to prove himself.

Montreal Canadiens confirm that Mike Matheson will be out for two weeks. Big opportunity for Adam Engström to get some games under his belt. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 31, 2026

The team did, however, have better news regarding another Quebec native: Samuel Montembeault, who has yet to play this season after getting injured in practice a few days into the campaign, is nearing a return.

He was seen practicing (separately from the group) in full gear this morning… and the team has confirmed that Monty is now day-to-day.

Samuel Montembeault's status has now changed to day-to-day — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

One wonders how the club will handle its goaltending situation once Montembeault returns. Jacob Fowler is too good to be sent back to Laval right now, and sending Jakub Dobes back to the AHL would send a strange message to a player signed to a long-term contract who is starting to find his footing.

Will the team be forced to revisit the three-way goaltending situation even though Kent Hughes wanted nothing to do with it? We'll see.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On Dylan Larkin's holdout/Red Wings: Things change with one phone call. But, as this situation went supernova, there was nothing close – Sportsnet (10/30) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 31, 2026

– A name to watch.

Elliotte Friedman: Vitali Pinchuk arrived in Tennessee to much fanfare, but it's been a rough start, with one assist in five games. A quick change of scenery might be on the horizon. – 10/30 #Preds #Smashville #NHL https://t.co/6RRgP2msxk — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 31, 2026

– Nice!