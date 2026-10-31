Mike Matheson will miss two weeks of action

Félix Forget
Mike Matheson will miss two weeks of action
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Bad news for the Canadiens.

We learned this morning that Mike Matheson, a key member of the team's defensive corps, will miss two weeks of action. This is due to the lower-body injury that kept him out of Thursday night's game in Dallas.

The team will therefore have to navigate the coming weeks without one of its defensive pillars.

We know that Matheson missed time earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. The club says, however, that his new injury is different from the previous one, which is somewhat reassuring.

A two-week absence isn't ideal… but it's not the end of the world. Adam Engström will have a great opportunity to prove himself.

The team did, however, have better news regarding another Quebec native: Samuel Montembeault, who has yet to play this season after getting injured in practice a few days into the campaign, is nearing a return.

He was seen practicing (separately from the group) in full gear this morning… and the team has confirmed that Monty is now day-to-day.

One wonders how the club will handle its goaltending situation once Montembeault returns. Jacob Fowler is too good to be sent back to Laval right now, and sending Jakub Dobes back to the AHL would send a strange message to a player signed to a long-term contract who is starting to find his footing.

Will the team be forced to revisit the three-way goaltending situation even though Kent Hughes wanted nothing to do with it? We'll see.


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– A name to watch.

Nice!

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