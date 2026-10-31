Here’s what the Yankees want to emulate from the Brewers and the Rays

Over the past few days, the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a rather convincing five-game victory for the National League champions.

They were very, very rarely in trouble during the series.

That said, both teams deserve credit for their great season. Both won their respective leagues—both in the regular season and in the playoffs—and played some great baseball.

So, naturally, there are already plenty of teams that will want to replicate that formula for success. And the Yankees, for example, are among them.

Aaron Boone, as we learn from an article by Bryan Hoch (MLB.com), has already identified one element he wants to emulate: he wants to build a roster around athletic players.

That's something the Bronx has been lacking in recent years, as the Yankees have been an aging team.

Jones and Lombard turned heads in '26. Yanks expect big things in '27 by @BryanHoch for @MLB: NEW YORK — Spencer Jones vividly remembers where… https://t.co/479xcpJJdu #Yankees pic.twitter.com/JO1S5X7PTK — New York BBWAA (@NYBBWAA) October 31, 2026

Internally, the Yankees believe they have certain players who can help in this regard. Guys like Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr., who had strong seasons in 2026, are young players with the athletic qualities the Yankees are looking for.

They stand out a bit from players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who aren't exactly young anymore.

One might wonder if all of this will also influence the Yankees' strategy for acquiring talent during the offseason. They might want to go after players who are a bit younger and/or faster than what we've seen in recent years.

And on the field, that could translate into a style more focused on the small ball than the long ball… though we can all agree that with Aaron Judge and Ben Rice in the lineup, home runs will never be far away for the Yankees.

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