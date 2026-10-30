Travis Kelce Loses His Cool Ahead of the Showdown Against the Broncos

Kelce Removed from the Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs received some great news ahead of their matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Travis Kelce participated fully in practice on Friday and is not listed on the injury report. The veteran tight end will therefore be in uniform for this divisional showdown.

The 37-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. After participating fully on Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday, which raised some concerns. However, his full participation in Friday's practice put those doubts to rest.

Travis Kelce injured his ankle in Week 6. Credit: Getty Images

As reported by Heavy, Kelce is determined to put the memory of the last game behind him. The Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a defeat that left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“We've got to get back to work”

On his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce didn't mince words. In his view, no one on the team should settle for mediocrity or tell themselves they aren't responsible for the loss. Everyone must hate losing and find solutions. He promised that the Chiefs would never deliver a performance like that again.

It will be a tough challenge. Kelce acknowledges that the Broncos are playing much better than they did in their first matchup of the season. Their offense is now scoring a lot of points, and Denver is getting linebacker Jonathon Cooper back—a key component of their pass rush and run defense. Kelce still managed to gain 71 yards against the Broncos in Week 1.

Travis Kelce is looking to bounce back against the Broncos. Credit: Getty Images

The game against Seattle, however, allowed Kelce to add to his legacy. With four catches for 44 yards, he now holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end—playoffs included—with 15,432 yards. He also ranks fifth all-time in career receptions, with 1,104.

The future Hall of Famer, however, refuses to celebrate. He finds these records amusing but believes they mean nothing if the team doesn't win.

Against the Seahawks, the Chiefs didn't even reach the end zone—a first in Patrick Mahomes' ten-season career. With Kelce healthy, the Kansas City offense will look to regain its effectiveness on Sunday in Denver.

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