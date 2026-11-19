A Suspension for Violating the Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL has ruled on the Puka Nacua case. The star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams was suspended for three games on Thursday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, as reported by RDS.

This penalty follows a civil lawsuit filed last March by a woman. She accuses Nacua of making anti-Semitic remarks toward her and biting her on the shoulder. Her complaint cites, among other things, gender-based violence, assault, and negligence. These allegations have not been proven in court.

The league had been reviewing the case for several months. During the offseason, Nacua stayed at a rehabilitation center and underwent therapy to focus on his personal growth, according to those close to him.

A Suspension Served During His Recovery

However, the timing of the suspension limits the damage for the Rams. Nacua is already on the injured reserve list for a minimum of four games and had missed the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He will therefore be able to serve his suspension while recovering.

The wide receiver will be eligible to return to play on December 14. The suspension will still cost him just under $1 million in salary.

Despite everything, Nacua was having another excellent season. In seven games, the 25-year-old has caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

The former BYU Cougar is in his fourth season in the NFL. He had racked up 4,191 receiving yards in his first three seasons, and his average of 96.2 yards per game ranks him first in league history, according to RDS.

According to several analysts, his off-field troubles have also delayed the signing of a lucrative contract extension with the Rams.

Sources

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