The Lightning has no plans to trade Nikita Kucherov

A dramatic turn of events in the NHL tonight: Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from the Lightning, as he has no intention of signing a new contract with his current team.

However, the Lightning issued a statement saying they have no intention of trading their star player.

https://t.co/wTTyN2BTug — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 31, 2026

It's understandable that the team's general manager, Julien BriseBois, wouldn't publicly say he wants to trade his best player.

However, if the news becomes a distraction in Tampa or if the team receives a substantial offer, the situation could change quickly.

Especially since his agent, Dan Milstein, has confirmed the impasse between the two sides.

I reached out to Kucherov's agent, Dan Milstein, following Julien BriseBois' statement that he has no intention of trading the Hart Trophy winner.

Milstein: “Nikita has spoken to all the parties involved, and there's nothing else to add at this time.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 31, 2026

Kucherov has some control over his own future, as he must submit a list of ten teams to which he would like to be traded.

One might wonder whether Kucherov, who has already won the Stanley Cup twice, will want to join a competitive team or whether he'll try to secure the most lucrative contract possible before the end of his NHL career.

If his goal is to cash in big, Detroit could very well be a prime destination for the forward. This is, in fact, a possible scenario mentioned by Marco D'Amico.

Remember, Tampa Bay is on Dylan Larkin's trade list. This Nikita Kucherov trade request could make things interesting. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 30, 2026

It makes sense, considering that the Red Wings currently have the most cap space in the National Hockey League, with nearly $30 million available.

They have the means to offer a very large contract to last season's leading scorer.

According to David Pagnotta, the Russian reportedly turned down a four-year contract with an average annual salary of $15 million to remain in Tampa Bay.

David Pagnotta – Kucherov: Some chatter #GoBolts presented a 4-year offer worth around $15M per season – 10/30 #NHL https://t.co/YwLjye2k7c — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 31, 2026

Even though he's 33 years old, Kucherov could very well become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL, and with the recent rise in salaries, I wouldn't be surprised to see him land a contract worth nearly $20 million per season.

In return, the Lightning could very well land a player like Dylan Larkin (and other assets), as Larkin has made it clear from the start that the Florida team is among those he'd be willing to be traded to.

Even though the American isn't on the same level as Kucherov, this would allow Tampa's GM to acquire a player capable of helping his team immediately and possibly avoid entering rebuild mode by instead acquiring prospects or draft picks.

In a Nutshell

– Is his value on the rise?

Many teams around the league will be calling Kent Hughes about Adam Engström if he keeps playing like this! #GoHabsGo

#thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL https://t.co/KpTGpZnyqf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 30, 2026

– A solid fight for the Quebec native.

I'd call this fight by Edouard Charron pretty conclusive. https://t.co/kC4TvAKgIj — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) October 31, 2026

– Not easy for the Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets have now lost EIGHT (8) games in a row and are now 4-7-3 on the season They haven't won a game since starting the season 4-1-1 https://t.co/6LvFVECgkd — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

– The Kraken are looking to bolster their offense.