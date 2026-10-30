Tarik Skubal: Keep an eye on the White Sox

When it comes to Tarik Skubal, a few teams come to mind.

Among them are the Yankees, the Blue Jays, the Angels, the Padres, the Phillies, and the Cubs, to name just a few.

But we know that, in the end, the race could come down to the Dodgers and the Mets. These are the two teams most frequently mentioned in connection with him.

And even though the Dodgers are playing the part of the team that wants to stay under the radar, we know the franchise will still be at the center of the story.

I say this even though, yes, I believe the potential salary cap and the owner's financial problems will force the club to think carefully about its game plan.

All this to say that I'm not surprised to see the Dodgers and the Mets on Jim Bowden's list of teams to watch—he's a big fan of major-market teams.

But in his article on The Athletic about potential destinations for certain players, he also included the Chicago White Sox for Skubal.

Top 40 MLB Free Agents with contract predictions, best team fits, and more: https://t.co/Ke7FmuQZke — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) October 27, 2026

Will the Chicago White Sox be willing to spend enough to sign Skubal to a record-breaking contract? Who knows.

But if they're on the former GM's list, it's because he's heard something about it.

If he were to sign with Chicago (in the Tigers' division, by the way), Skubal would help a team that took a giant leap forward in 2026.

A year ago, the White Sox would never have been mentioned in this context.

We saw it in the playoffs: the Chicago team clearly needs pitchers. Signing Skubal would solve a major problem for the roster.

I definitely expect some reinforcements on the mound in Chicago, but to what extent will it be Skubal? I'll believe it when I see it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.