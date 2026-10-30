MLB in Brief: A Great Save | Sandy Alcantara Stays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: A Great Save | Sandy Alcantara Stays
Credit: MLB

A great save

The Brewers had a blast.

Quick contracts?

That's to be expected, yes. The lockout changes the game.

Zach Eflin becomes a free agent

Where will he sign?

In fact, several players have become free agents.

The D-backs are looking for reinforcements

They're targeting the mound.

Sandy Alcantara is staying

The Marlins aren't letting him go for 2027.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!