MLB in Brief: A Great Save | Sandy Alcantara Stays
A great save
The Brewers had a blast.
JACOB MISIOROWSKI CATCH AND CHUG! pic.twitter.com/bXLBz9rlSn
— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 30, 2026
Quick contracts?
That's to be expected, yes. The lockout changes the game.
It's not unrealistic to assume that BOTH Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta will sign before the lockout. pic.twitter.com/X7ApjivxWW
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 30, 2026
Zach Eflin becomes a free agent
Where will he sign?
Zach Eflin Becomes Free Agent https://t.co/VI2MwtQJmj pic.twitter.com/p5ig39Ea0N
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026
In fact, several players have become free agents.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
11 Additional Players Become XX(B) Free Agents
FULL LIST of XX(B) Free Agents: https://t.co/rAyRmcsH3w pic.twitter.com/yTdG2oRajw
— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 30, 2026
The D-backs are looking for reinforcements
They're targeting the mound.
Diamondbacks Seeking Controllable Starting Pitching https://t.co/AoiUDPPqwf pic.twitter.com/pZC8sLvz92
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026
Sandy Alcantara is staying
The Marlins aren't letting him go for 2027.
Marlins Exercise Club Option on Sandy Alcantara https://t.co/ePP4uwj3ep pic.twitter.com/lcz7y4WQwr
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026
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