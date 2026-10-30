MLB in Brief: A Great Save | Sandy Alcantara Stays

A great save

The Brewers had a blast.

JACOB MISIOROWSKI CATCH AND CHUG! pic.twitter.com/bXLBz9rlSn — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 30, 2026

Quick contracts?

That's to be expected, yes. The lockout changes the game.

It's not unrealistic to assume that BOTH Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta will sign before the lockout. pic.twitter.com/X7ApjivxWW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 30, 2026

Zach Eflin becomes a free agent

Where will he sign?

Zach Eflin Becomes Free Agent https://t.co/VI2MwtQJmj pic.twitter.com/p5ig39Ea0N — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026

In fact, several players have become free agents.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 Additional Players Become XX(B) Free Agents FULL LIST of XX(B) Free Agents: https://t.co/rAyRmcsH3w pic.twitter.com/yTdG2oRajw — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 30, 2026

The D-backs are looking for reinforcements

They're targeting the mound.

Diamondbacks Seeking Controllable Starting Pitching https://t.co/AoiUDPPqwf pic.twitter.com/pZC8sLvz92 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026

Sandy Alcantara is staying

The Marlins aren't letting him go for 2027.

Marlins Exercise Club Option on Sandy Alcantara https://t.co/ePP4uwj3ep pic.twitter.com/lcz7y4WQwr — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 30, 2026

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