Dylan Larkin: Is the Canadiens the Wild’s biggest rival in a trade?

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin: Is the Canadiens the Wild’s biggest rival in a trade?
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If Bill Guerin really wants to land Dylan Larkin, he may have to pull out all the stops.

And that's not necessarily good news for the Minnesota Wild's general manager.

In a report by Anthony Di Marco (Daily Faceoff), we learn that an Eastern Conference executive believes the Wild are in a particularly vulnerable position in negotiations.

According to this source, Minnesota needs to win now.

The window is open, and Guerin can't afford to sit idly by while other teams improve their rosters. The problem? This situation could actually work against him in the discussions surrounding Larkin… and that's what might open the door for the Canadiens, who appear to be the Wild's biggest rival in all of this. 

That said, Larkin would still have to agree to play in Montreal…

Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) is also starting to get impatient with the Dylan Larkin situation.

The insider even offered up a little prayer that Bill Guerin, Kent Hughes, or any other general manager would finally close a deal.

“My God, please use your power to get Bill Guerin or Kent Hughes (or anyone else) to close this trade, so we can all stop talking about it.” – Elliotte Friedman

And the fact that Friedman mentions only Bill Guerin and Kent Hughes in the discussion is interesting in its own way…

We'll have to wait and see. But everything indicates that, right now, these are the two clubs being the most aggressive in this situation…


In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

– Makes sense.

– Interesting.

– Yeah.

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