Back from Russia: A completely crazy scenario is unfolding at the CMJ

Marc-Olivier Cook
Back from Russia: A completely crazy scenario is unfolding at the CMJ
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Russia could be making a major comeback on the international hockey scene, and let's just say the news isn't sitting well with everyone.

Because, obviously… this decision isn't sitting well with everyone.

Canada is among the countries opposing it. Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State for Sport, clearly articulated the Canadian government's position, stating that Canada “strongly opposes” the decision to lift the IIHF's ban on Russian hockey.

Hockey Canada also issued a statement on the matter, saying that the organization disagrees with the decision handed down earlier today.

So, things are shaping up to be interesting: let's not forget that the next World Junior Championship will take place in Alberta during the upcoming holiday season…

But that's not all.

The decision to reinstate Russia on the international stage could also have particularly significant consequences for Ukraine. Why?

Because the Ukrainians had managed to qualify for the upcoming Men's World Hockey Championship for the first time since 2007. This was a major milestone for the country, which was thus regaining its place among the world's elite after nearly 20 years of absence.

But… since Ukraine is the last team to have secured its spot in the 2027 tournament, it could find itself in an extremely awkward position: with Russia's forced return, the IIHF will have to find a way to integrate it into a competition whose schedule and groups have already been set.

And among the scenarios being discussed… is the possibility of Ukraine being excluded to make room for Russia.

We certainly haven't heard the last of this issue before the next World Junior Championship. And it will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the coming weeks.

Because right now, there are quite a few unhappy people…


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– Good news for the Kings: Kevin Fiala is back at practice.

– Good question.

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