Kevin Pillar wants to see Luis Arraez in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays' front office might tell you otherwise to save face, but Bo Bichette has never been adequately replaced in the City of Kings, and his loss really hurt in 2026.

Toronto's front office will therefore have to address this piece of the puzzle, and one name stands out in this regard. In fact, during an episode of “Blue Bird Territory,” former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar said he was convinced the Jays should be aggressive in pursuing Lui Arraez, who is currently a free agent.

No matter who he faces, he hits elite pitchers.

Granted, Arraez sorely lacks power and has defensive shortcomings, but the Jays can find power elsewhere, and their sacrosanct defense is already well-established in Toronto.

“It doesn't matter who he's facing, he hits elite pitching.” @KPILLAR4 wants Luis Arráez in a Blue Jays uniform next year. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/a7P7OrE0XT — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 28, 2026

Arráez is a three-time batting champion and has been selected to the MLB All-Star Game four times. In 2026, with the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, he posted a phenomenal strikeout rate of 4.3% and a whiff rate of 7.1%, with both categories ranking in the 100th percentile.

The 29-year-old finished with a .310 batting average this season, just behind Gabriel Moreno (.311) of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the title of the National League's top hitter.

Furthermore, his ability to get on base is one of his most notable strengths, as evidenced by his .345 on-base percentage in 2026.

Adding a hitter of his caliber to Brett Bateman at the top of the Blue Jays' lineup would take some pressure off Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will need to step up next year.

Arraez is expected to sign a five-year deal worth around $100 million this winter.

PMLB

Luis Robert Jr. would become a free agent.

Orioles Expected To Decline Club Option On Luis Robert Jr. https://t.co/7griq1xUlq pic.twitter.com/GkXODxbfFG — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 29, 2026

Corbin Burnes will not opt out of his contract. Neither will Tatsuya Imai.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes, who is also represented by Scott Boras, will do the same and not opt out of the final 4 years and $140 million he's owed. https://t.co/0CWbk572LT — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

Tatsuya Imai Will Not Opt Out of Astros Deal https://t.co/P1F7pOAwtf pic.twitter.com/YXGFgyEAAj — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 29, 2026

Taylor Smith is going after a Red Sox player.

First trade of the offseason. The Red Sox trade Nate Eaton to the Athletics — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

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