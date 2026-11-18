MLB in Brief: Alex Vesia and the Blue Jays | The MVP
Alex Vesia and the Blue Jays
He would be a great addition.
Reports say the Blue Jays have shown interest in former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who is one of the best left-handers on the free-agent market. https://t.co/JZP6VTNhG1
— Jays Journal (@JaysJournal) November 18, 2026
In reality, the Blue Jays are in on every move, as usual.
“The Blue Jays aren't just all-in on [Tarik] Skubal—they're everywhere.” @JimBowdenGM joins @JDBunkis to discuss who the Jays are targeting in free agency. pic.twitter.com/TVTeL6dyff
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026
Frankie Montas is one to watch
Many teams want him.
In free agency, a dark-horse starting pitcher has seemingly emerged: Frankie Montas.
Nearly every team in the league attended his latest throwing session—and several came away thinking he should land a major-league deal (story with @dennistlin): https://t.co/jmu82epKhb
— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 18, 2026
Kris Bubic is also one to watch.
The Impact of Qualifying Offers
What's next?
The MVP
Will there be a new winner in 2027?
The Mariners won't trade another pitcher
That makes sense.
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