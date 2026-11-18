Alex Vesia and the Blue Jays

He would be a great addition.

Reports say the Blue Jays have shown interest in former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who is one of the best left-handers on the free-agent market. https://t.co/JZP6VTNhG1 — Jays Journal (@JaysJournal) November 18, 2026

In reality, the Blue Jays are in on every move, as usual.

“The Blue Jays aren't just all-in on [Tarik] Skubal—they're everywhere.” @JimBowdenGM joins @JDBunkis to discuss who the Jays are targeting in free agency. pic.twitter.com/TVTeL6dyff — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

Frankie Montas is one to watch

Many teams want him.

In free agency, a dark-horse starting pitcher has seemingly emerged: Frankie Montas. Nearly every team in the league attended his latest throwing session—and several came away thinking he should land a major-league deal (story with @dennistlin): https://t.co/jmu82epKhb — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 18, 2026

Kris Bubic is also one to watch.

“Kris Bubic is a name I'm hearing a lot in the industry. Bubic has shown in the past that he's been an All-Star-caliber starting pitcher…” @jonmorosi shares more on Kris Bubic's free-agent market, saying he will likely sign as a starting pitcher this offseason. pic.twitter.com/V0zfE5rOti — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2026

The Impact of Qualifying Offers

What's next?

What effect will the Bednar/Jeffers qualifying offer decisions have on the @MLB market?

https://t.co/ZxfmLWATYM — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 18, 2026

The MVP

Will there be a new winner in 2027?

Here are five players who could win their first MVP Award next season pic.twitter.com/tIZEHakJIr — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2026

The Mariners won't trade another pitcher

That makes sense.

Jerry Dipoto: “zero” chance the Mariners will trade another pitcher. The 2027 rotation is set: Logan Gilbert

, Bryan Woo

, George Kirby

, Emerson Hancock

, and Kade Anderson

(not necessarily in that order) , with Ryan Sloan ready to join “at any point” next season. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 18, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.