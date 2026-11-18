Tarik Skubal is drawing attention in MLB. He could sign with his next team soon.

Keep an eye on the Dodgers. No one is focusing on them, but it's behind the scenes that they can do the most damage.

But he's not the only major player to watch.

Among position players, Seiya Suzuki is a big fish on the market. And plenty of teams want him.

On that note, Jeff Passan (ESPN) wrote an article in which he mentions that the Padres met with Suzuki on Monday.

And right now, in his view, the San Diego club could be the front-runner to sign the Japanese outfielder.

Tarik Skubal met with the Blue Jays and Dodgers yesterday, sources tell ESPN. His free agency is moving quickly. In this accelerated timeline, everything is. Free on ESPN: A wide-ranging look at the market. Who signs before the lockout. Who waits. And trade talks. https://t.co/K4dvjHPNbL — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

A few years ago, when Suzuki entered the MLB, the Padres were very close to signing him instead of the Cubs.

Now, they might have a chance to make up for it.

Fernando Tatis Jr. could return to the outfield full-time if Suzuki were to land in San Diego.

The California team might have an easier time signing Suzuki than Skubal, for example. But we'll see how it plays out.

Keep in mind that Suzuki is a near-perfect fit for the Blue Jays, who need exactly this kind of player in their lineup. But California is closer to Japan than Ontario, which could tip the scales.

We'll see how this plays out. But if the Blue Jays and the Padres miss out on Skubal, Suzuki could be heavily courted.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.